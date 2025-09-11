Tech titan says Trump administration 'really proactive' on keeping American AI leadership ahead

An important player in the global semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) industries is praising the Trump administration's plan to keep America ahead of its adversaries.

"This administration has been really proactive in working with us in terms of the technology industry, to figure out how we ensure that American AI actually leads the world," Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su said on "The Claman Countdown" Wednesday.

"I had the opportunity to be at the White House last week," she added, "and that was a big topic of conversation, is, how do we accelerate the rate and pace of innovation for U.S. AI? China is an important market to us. Our semiconductors, our chips are also important for national security, so it is very much a balance."

Su, who has led AMD since 2014, does not see an AI bubble in the long term. Instead, she points to accelerating demand that requires partnerships with other major players such as Oracle, Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

"We believe that the AI infrastructure for silicon, which is our chips, will be over $500 billion over the next couple of years," Su said. "And this is an opportunity for partnership, which is so, so critical because there's no one company that can do it all."

Last week, President Donald Trump hosted tech figures for the first event at the revamped White House Rose Garden. Executives including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates reportedly praised the administration’s "AI Action Plan," highlighting public-private partnerships, semiconductor manufacturing support and a more favorable regulatory and policy environment, according to a White House press release.

"I think the key thing here is we want to make sure that there's leadership in the American AI stack, and the administration has really worked with us jointly to figure out how to do that," Su added.

"The AI Action plan that has been put out by the administration is actually an excellent blueprint for what it takes for America to lead… America leads in AI today, and we need to run fast and run even faster," she continued. "No question that, in partnership with the U.S. government and in partnership with this administration, we can actually accelerate the rate and pace."