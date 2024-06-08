Super commuter touts 4-state-long commute to NYC: I'm making 'Manhattan money' with low living costs

In an economy where the cost of living doesn't seem to be relenting any time soon, some workers are super-commuting several hours for the financial payoff across state lines.

Kyle Rice, a paramedic and father of two who works for a tech company in Manhattan, explained his super commute from his home in Delaware to Manhattan during an appearance on "The Big Money Show."



"In Delaware, we have a very low cost of living, so our insurance is lower, my mortgage is lower. We did refinance during the pandemic, so that helped a lot. But compared to prices in northern Jersey and especially here in the city, it's not even comparable," Rice said on Friday.

Rice revealed that the cost to commute from Delaware to New York City is about $170 to $200 round trip, and the travel time is nearly two hours one way.

Co-host Brian Brenberg noted the various unforeseen obstacles that traveling by train can involve, including delays, rising ticket costs and cancelations. However, the super commuter doubled-down on his strategy, arguing that he "absolutely" saves money despite the train system's potential unreliability.

"It was a significant raise in pay for me from my job in Delaware to working here in Manhattan, so I'm making Manhattan money while living somewhere that doesn't have that cost of living that is expected to pay for it," he continued.

"It was a pretty significant bump for my family. I mean, I'm still paying taxes, right? The city's triple tax at this point for me, but it's still enough that it was worth the commute. It's still worth the commute."

Rice said that with commuter benefits provided through work, Amtrak points and other cost-saving measures, the math made it clear that, overall, he was still saving money, even with travel costs. Additionally, he said he makes sure to pack food and snacks so that he can avoid paying extra on the train.

Brenberg cited a recent study by Bank of America that found there is an increased demand for suburban housing, suggesting that there is a growing desire to move out of cities and into their neighboring suburbs.

"It's a lot of people in this generation because we know we can do it, right? Like, I learned that I can make this commute from watching someone else — another creator on TikTok — share their story of commuting, and I was like, 'If they can do it, I can do it.' I can put in for this job, I can make this kind of commute," Rice told Brenberg on Friday.

"The access to knowledge has been the biggest change for my generation and the generations coming behind me. They're learning that they can make these things, that the little bit of effort is worth it to get that extra money, and you can broaden your horizons… where you work, and where you can travel to and commute to."

