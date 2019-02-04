Super Bowl TV ratings hit 10-year low for Patriots win

A low-scoring Super Bowl slog between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams yielded the lowest television ratings for the big game in 10 years, according to preliminary figures released Monday.

Continue Reading Below

The Patriots’ 13-3 victory drew an overnight rating of 44.9 on CBS, according to Nielsen figures obtained by Sports Business Daily’s Austin Karp. That marks the lowest overnight rating for a Super Bowl since 2009, when the Pittsburgh Steelers’ victory over the Arizona Cardinals drew a 42.1.

Final viewership figures are expected to be released later this week. The Super Bowl has drawn at least 100 million viewers for the last nine years.

By comparison, last year’s high-scoring affair between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots drew an overnight rating of 47.4.

Advertisement

The Patriots and Rams managed a combined tally of 16 points, marking the lowest scoring Super Bowl on record. New England did not score the game’s first touchdown until the fourth quarter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

This year’s ratings drop occurred even after the NFL’s ratings rose 5 percent during the 2018 season after steep declines the previous two seasons.