Stuart Varney: Voters may prefer Trump's grit over 'smiley' Harris as crisis looms

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Kamala Harris' series of "soft" media interviews while millions of Americans face catastrophe from hurricanes, arguing voters may prefer the "assertive confidence" of Trump in tough times.

STUART VARNEY: This week, Kamala Harris did a serious interview with "60 minutes," and three chatty, smiley sit-downs with "The View," Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern.

What a contrast. She concealed her true policy positions on "60 minutes." She revealed her personal side to the others.

That is a deliberate strategy. Ignore the failures of her years with Biden, bring out the positives of a younger candidate, eager for change.

With Colbert, she drank a beer. It was a Miller Highlife, brewed, of course, in battleground Wisconsin.

With Howard Stern, she giddily described going to a U2 concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

She works out on an elliptical machine while watching MSNBC. She eats Special K for breakfast, and likes Formula One racing.

On "The View," after a rapturous reception, she was asked a serious question.

Would she have done anything differently these past four years had she been president? She said, "nothing really comes to mind."

It was a duck. Heaven forbid she gets into any admission of failure.

Just as these soft interviews went out, millions of people faced catastrophe from hurricanes. They want to know why FEMA is short of money.

And an Afghan, admitted on a special visa from the Biden-Harris administration, was charged with plotting a terror attack on Election Day.

Don't get into that. Nothing must spoil the youthful, positive image of joy.

You have to wonder if voters will go for the personal side of politics which Harris projects.

The smile, the laugh, the soft, gentle understanding.

Today, when crisis looms from every which way, voters may prefer the direct, assertive confidence of Donald Trump.

You always know where he stands.

