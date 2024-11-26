Expand / Collapse search
Varney: Trump's second presidency is something very different

Trump is taking the exact opposite approach of Biden-Harris' 'weakness,' Varney argues

Stuart Varney: Trumps second presidency is something very different

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discussed President-elect Trumps plans for a dramatic transformation of the U.S. government.

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed how President-elect Trump is dramatically transforming the way the U.S. government operates, arguing the nation is about to head in a different direction, because that's what it voted for.

STUART VARNEY: If you didn't get the message yet, you've certainly got it now, a dramatic transformation has arrived. 

The president-elect is not tinkering with policy, there are no minor adjustments. The second Trump presidency is something very different.

PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP IS MOVING AT WARP SPEED TO FORM HIS ADMINISTRATION: KUDLOW

He won the election convincingly. He has won hands down in court. He has organized his team in record time and voters like what they've seen so far. 

Donald Trump

President-elect Trump announced his intention to charge Canada, China and Mexico significant tariffs for their goods entering the United States over the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs across the border.  (Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images)

He's off and running, way before he takes office.

Last night's tariff announcement was a shot across the bow to Canada, Mexico and China. Work with us on drugs and migrants, or else. 

That is the exact opposite of the Biden-Harris approach. There's no weakness here, no soft diplomatic language that fails.

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL ISSUE EXECUTIVE ORDER TO CHARGE CANADA, MEXICO 25% TARIFF ON GOODS UPON TAKING OFFICE

It’s the same with the border. On day one, the border czar, Tom Homan, will start deporting criminals

Sanctuary states and cities will not be allowed to get in the way. 

What a change. Homan goes to the border today to see the preparations for the day one crackdown.

Tom Homan takes Texas up on land offer for Trumps mass deportation plan

Texas land commissioner Dawn Buckingham says shes happy to help the Trump administration remove violent criminals and secure the border on Varney & Co.

Wait, there's more. We can expect day one action on energy, end the ban on nat gas exports, open federal land for drilling and ramp up an extra 3 million barrels of oil a day. 

By the way, Trump is going to take us out of the Paris Climate Accord. Goodbye Green New Deal.

Iran, watch out. Trump's already got you on the run. It only gets worse on day one. Ukraine, watch out. Trump is not keen on endless wars.

EX-KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE WORKER ‘ON CLOUD NINE’ AS TRUMP REPORTEDLY PLANS TO REVIVE THE PROJECT

And you know there will be day one consequences for the Justice Department. 

Jack Smith spent $50 million of your money in the disgraceful attempt to ruin Trump’s candidacy.

We're just beginning to grasp the extent of the changes, and we don't know what more is still to come.

Jack Smiths case against Trump hasn't been successful: Andrew Cherkasky

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Cherkasky reacts to a filing detailing Trumps effort to overturn the 2020 election on Varney & Co.

What we've seen so far suggests a transformation of government. 70% of voters think Biden and Harris are taking America in the wrong direction. 

We're about to head in a different direction, because that’s what we voted for and Trump is the man to do it.

