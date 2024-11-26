Varney: Trump's second presidency is something very different

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed how President-elect Trump is dramatically transforming the way the U.S. government operates, arguing the nation is about to head in a different direction, because that's what it voted for.

STUART VARNEY: If you didn't get the message yet, you've certainly got it now, a dramatic transformation has arrived.

The president-elect is not tinkering with policy, there are no minor adjustments. The second Trump presidency is something very different.

He won the election convincingly. He has won hands down in court. He has organized his team in record time and voters like what they've seen so far.

He's off and running, way before he takes office.

Last night's tariff announcement was a shot across the bow to Canada, Mexico and China. Work with us on drugs and migrants, or else.

That is the exact opposite of the Biden-Harris approach. There's no weakness here, no soft diplomatic language that fails.

It’s the same with the border. On day one, the border czar, Tom Homan, will start deporting criminals.

Sanctuary states and cities will not be allowed to get in the way.

What a change. Homan goes to the border today to see the preparations for the day one crackdown.

Wait, there's more. We can expect day one action on energy, end the ban on nat gas exports, open federal land for drilling and ramp up an extra 3 million barrels of oil a day.

By the way, Trump is going to take us out of the Paris Climate Accord. Goodbye Green New Deal.

Iran, watch out. Trump's already got you on the run. It only gets worse on day one. Ukraine, watch out. Trump is not keen on endless wars.

And you know there will be day one consequences for the Justice Department.

Jack Smith spent $50 million of your money in the disgraceful attempt to ruin Trump’s candidacy.

We're just beginning to grasp the extent of the changes, and we don't know what more is still to come.

What we've seen so far suggests a transformation of government. 70% of voters think Biden and Harris are taking America in the wrong direction.

We're about to head in a different direction, because that’s what we voted for and Trump is the man to do it.

