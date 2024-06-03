Stuart Varney: Trump's conviction exposed 'political bias' in America's justice system

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the parallels between Hillary Clinton's Russia collusion hoax and Donald Trump's conviction over payments for "legal services," arguing the two politicians committed the same offense, but received glaringly different sentences.

STUART VARNEY: A tale of two cases reveals the depths of political bias in our justice system.

Start with Hillary Clinton and the 2016 election.

HILLARY CLINTON ‘PERSONALLY APPROVED’ THE RUSSIA HOAX: VARNEY

When the dust settled, the federal elections commission announced that Hillary's campaign had falsely reported the funding of the Steele dossier.

Remember that? Hillary's team had slimmed Donald Trump with totally unfounded allegations about Trump and Russia.

She funded the "Russia, Russia, Russia" hoax, which successfully upset Trump's early days in office.

Hillary had brushed off the payments as "legal services," and her campaign was fined $8,000. That's it.

HILLARY CLINTON APPROVED DISSEMINATION OF TRUMP-RUSSIAN BANK ALLEGATIONS TO MEDIA

She got off. Hillary is a Democrat. She faced a Democratic prosecutor in New York. How could she lose?

Fast-forward to 2024. A Democratic prosecutor with a Democratic judge in a very Democratic city charged Republican Donald Trump with criminal violations.

The horror. Trump paid Michael Cohen for "legal services."

The Democrat prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, threw the book at him and won 34 guilty counts.

Trump faces sentencing next month. He could go to jail.

Hillary gets a piddling little fine. The hated Donald Trump may go to jail.

TRUMP CONVICTION WILL KICK OFF ‘WAR OF WEAPONIZATION’ OS US JUSTICE SYSTEM, WARNS ALAN DERSHOWITZ

Same offense, glaringly different sentence and the reason is obvious, political bias.

New York has been damaged. The judicial system has been damaged.

As our colleague Kevin O'Leary says, the American brand has been damaged.

