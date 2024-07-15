Stuart Varney: Trump is unifying the Republican Party after taking a bullet

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney castigated Democrats and members of the media for encouraging Trump hatred after an assassination attempt on the former president at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

STUART VARNEY: He was the victim of the Russia hoax. He was impeached.

Then he was railroaded into court where he was fined hundreds of millions of dollars. He may be sentenced to prison.

Now an assassination attempt that came within an inch of catastrophe. Trump hatred has been running strong.

What does Trump do? He turns the other cheek. His team is rewriting his convention acceptance speech to focus on unity, not Biden.

Nikki Haley has been invited to speak. That's a unifying move.

But what cemented the party behind him was the picture of a bloodied candidate, the American flag behind him, standing, un-bowed, to reassure his supporters.

In his first interview, right after the shooting, he said, "This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together."

In his Oval Office speech last night, President Biden also called for unity.

There is a widespread feeling that the political temperature needs to come down. Fair enough.

But it is the Democrats and the media which encourage Trump hatred, and they are the ones now calling for a new tone.

Going into this election, the Democrats really need unity, and they don't have it. Biden's candidacy is still threatened.

Throughout the party there are calls to choose someone else. Very large majorities say Biden is too old and needs to go.

This morning, the election looks very different. The Democrats were hoping to use the Trump mug shot.

Instead, it’s the iconic picture of Trump coming through strong after taking a bullet. He's unifying his party to win.

Biden, with that all-too-frequent vacant stare, is fighting his own party just to stay in the game.

