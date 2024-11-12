Stuart Varney: Trump is rapidly sweeping aside the Biden-Harris agenda

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Trump's whirlwind round of political appointments after the president-elect named a number of high-profile names to his Cabinet, including Sen. Marco Rubio, Rep. Mike Waltz and Gov. Kristi Noem.

STUART VARNEY: President-elect Trump is moving very quickly to establish his administration. It is going to be one huge policy reversal.

What Biden and Harris stood for, is rapidly being swept aside.

It’s only been a week since the election, but already, key members of the Trump team are being put in place.

We know about Elon Musk. He's in charge of cost-cutting and regulation pruning. He's a man in the right place at the right time.

Marco Rubio will be Secretary of State. He's the scourge of Venezuela, Cuba and Iran. Foreign policy changes are clearly coming.

Tom Homan is the border czar. Let the deportations begin.

Lee Zeldin will run the Environmental Protection Agency. Let the drilling permits be issued. Let the EV mandates be abolished.

Mike Waltz will serve as national security adviser. He's the winner of four bronze stars, two for valor. He's not going to coddle terrorists.

Kristi Noem is reportedly going to head the Department of Homeland Security, running ICE, the Secret Service and FEMA. She is no shrinking violet.

Crypto policies will change. We don't know who will replace Gary Gensler, but whoever does, will be pro-crypto.

Tax policy will change. We don't know who will run the Treasury, but he or she will be a tax cutter.

The direction is clear, Trump is changing course, and it’s already had an impact. The price of oil is coming down. Bitcoin has hit record highs. Stocks also have hit record highs.

The Democrats are trying to delay. They don't want the president-elect to make "recess" appointments.

They want Senate hearings that they can drag out as long as possible. They are standing in the way of a political tsunami.

They have no leadership. They don't know how to respond to Trump's big win.

They don't know what policies to pursue, but Trump does.

He is doing exactly what he said he would do. That’s why he won.

