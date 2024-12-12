Stuart Varney: The ‘Trump rally’ is enriching the whole country

During his "My Take" on Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney examined how quickly President-elect Trump has transformed the government after a new Fox News poll showed that a majority of voters, Democrats and "elites" included, approve of his decisions.

STUART VARNEY: I know this is anecdotal, but I've noticed the people around me are feeling more positive since the election.

The day after the vote, of course, there were plenty of down-in-the-dumps Democrats, but I saw a lot of smiles. I saw a lot of relief. People seemed to have a spring in their step.

In the five weeks since the election, we have watched the rapid transformation of government and voters approve.

Look at this. Fox News asked, "How do you feel about the election outcome?" A clear majority, 54%, said they are more hopeful.

Asked how the border will be under Trump, a majority, 56%, say it’s more secure.

A CNN poll showed 54% expect Trump to do a good job when he returns to the White House. Fifty-five percent approve of his handling of the transition so far.

All this is quite a switch. We were told to be afraid of a second Trump term. Instead, we seem to be enjoying things.

Some Democrats are trying to lower the temperature. Sen. Fetterman became the first Democrat to give Cabinet nominees the time of day.

The media isn't quite so hate-filled. They've learned their lesson. And just look at the parade of executives eager to cozy up to the president-elect.

Mark Zuckerberg gave $1 million for the inauguration. General Motors CEO Mary Barra says, "We have a lot in common" with Trump's agenda.

Apple's Tim Cook has held talks with him and Elon Musk has signed up to run the Department of Government Efficiency. How close can you get?

There's a new president and a new mood. Even the elites must surely be happy with the stock market.

Trump rang the bell at the NYSE this morning where a Trump rally has enriched the whole country.

