Stuart Varney: A Trump debate win may seal the presidency despite the media's Harris bias

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues the media will denigrate Trump and support Harris no matter what happens in the first debate. video

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney addressed the media's bias towards Kamala Harris ahead of the ABC News debate against former President Trump, arguing the media will never concede that the vice president is a "poor candidate."

STUART VARNEY: The media is rattled. Kamala Harris' honeymoon is over. The euphoria has faded, and her lead in the polls is disappearing. 

The horror. Trump may win and tonight, debate night, could seal the deal.

TRUMP. HARRIS TOUT TAX PLANS AHEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

So pull out all the stops. Concentrate on Trump and how awful he is. 

Trump gestures at a rally

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Aug. 17, 2024.  (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Look at the anti-Trump headlines in just one day in The New York Times.

"How Trump Has Used Debates to Belittle Women." 

"As Debate Looms, Trump Is Now Facing Questions About Age and Capacity." That's the lead story today.

TRUMP PROMISES TO HALT TAXES ON SOCIAL SECURITY; CITES ‘INFLATION NIGHTMARE’ FOR SENIORS

Another one, "Trump Should be Scared-Very Scared-of Debating Kamala Harris."

There's a similar cascade of condescension and bias throughout the media, including ABC News, which will host the debate.

In the court of media opinion, Trump can't get a fair shake. So how will his performance be judged tonight? 

Answer, with extreme prejudice. The media doesn't care that Harris has ducked media questions. They know she can't take the risk of exposure. 

The media doesn't care that she has reversed course on so many issues, and they don't care that she has failed in so many areas for the last 3 1/2 years.

All Harris has to do is get through it without a major gaffe. If she does that, the media will say she won.

HARRIS AND WALZ WANT YOU TO TRUST THEM TO RUN A $7 TRILLION ENTERPRISE

Even if she comes across as unpresidential, confused, or weak, tomorrow morning the media will back her up, just like they tried to do with Joe Biden after his disastrous performance. 

They can't push Harris aside just weeks before the election. 

Under no circumstances will the media concede that Harris is a poor candidate with a terrible track record.

They will denigrate Trump and support Harris no matter what.

