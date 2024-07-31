Stuart Varney: Trump crippled Iran, Biden let them recover

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed how President Biden and Kamala Harris should respond to the escalation of "real conflict" in the Middle East after the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

STUART VARNEY: The top Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has been assassinated.

He was in Teheran visiting his patrons for the inauguration of Iran's new president.

IDF KILLS HEZBOLLAH COMMANDER BEHIND BRUTAL ATTACK ON CHILDREN'S SOCCER FIELD

He was staying in a guest house which was hit by a missile. Hours before, he had met with Iran's supreme leader.

The strike showed the vulnerability of terror leaders and the ability to take them out no matter where they are.

Separately, a top Hezbollah commander was also killed in a strike near Beirut, Lebanon. He planned the rocket attack on Israel that killed 12 children.

Two strikes on two organizations, both clients of Iran. Iran says their response will be painful and harsh.

HAMAS IS ‘HAPPY’ CELEBRATING BIDEN'S APPARENT SHIFT IN WAR, ISRAELI OFFICIAL WARNS

Hezbollah, according to retired four-star Gen. Jack Keane, has over 100,000 rockets in Lebanon, poised for a mass attack on Israel.

Iran itself runs a terror network with tentacles reaching right into the United States. There's a clear escalation of real conflict in the Mideast.

How will President Biden respond? His party is split wide open on Israel.

There is a significant pro-Hamas block among House Democrats.

It is lead by Rashida Tlaib, who represents Michigan, a must-win state in the election.

It's hard to see Biden delivering full military and diplomatic support for Israel.

MASSACRE BY IRAN'S TERROR PROXY HEZBOLLAH COULD LEAD TO FULL-BLOWN WAR IN MIDDLE EAST

Where does Vice President Harris stand?

Meeting Prime Minister Netanyahu last week, she called for a cease-fire deal in Gaza.

Any chance of that went out the window with these assassinations.

Harris will not be pleased, but she is now leading the Democrats into the election. This is her first foreign policy test.

One last point. There will be many people who conclude that none of this would happen if Donald Trump were still president.

He's the president who crippled Iran. It was Biden-Harris who let them recover.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE