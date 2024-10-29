Stuart Varney: There has never been an election like this one

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the fractured relationship between Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden with a week until the election, arguing the split is a problem of the Democrats' own making.

STUART VARNEY: The relationship between the president and his vice president has broken down.

With just days to go in the election, Kamala Harris has dumped Joe Biden.

He goes off to speak to a couple of hundred union workers, and she appears with Beyoncé. The president is not happy, the vice president’s campaign is split.

This is a problem of the Democrats' own making. They refused to tell the truth about Biden's decline.

Waiting and waiting for what was already obvious before they took action, and forced him out of the race.

All the way back in September 2023, the influential columnist, David Ignatius was questioning Biden's electability.

In the Washington Post he wrote, "President Biden should not run again in 2024."

But Harris came out and pronounced him fit as a fiddle and first lady Jill Biden backed her up.

Then, in June, the disastrous debate. It was crystal clear. Joe Biden could not be president for another four years. He was reluctant to leave.

Harris repeatedly said he was fit to serve, but a series of gaffes brought Nancy Pelosi into the fight and Biden was forced out.

They had delayed far too long. Harris had just a couple of months to mount her campaign. Biden was bitter.

Now, his decline has progressed to the point where he has become an embarrassment to his own vice president.

She's trying to get away from him. She doesn't want to appear with him. He's a reminder of the last four years.

He's a reminder of Harris simply not telling the truth about the president's decline.

One week to go. Harris can't define how different she is from Joe Biden, so she puts physical distance between them.

There's never been an election like this one.

