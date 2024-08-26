Stuart Varney: Kroger-Albertsons merger is an opportunity to expose Kamala Harris' socialist plans

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed why the FTC and Kamala Harris want to stop the Kroger-Albertsons merger, arguing the supermarket union is the perfect backdrop for the vice president's "war on business."

STUART VARNEY: You can tell that the socialists got their hands on Kamala Harris.

Her economic policy comes straight out of the playbook of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

KEVIN O'LEARY TEARS INTO HARRIS' ‘INFLATIONARY’ ECONOMIC AGENDA: ‘BIDENOMICS 2.0’

Case in point. The proposed merger of two grocery store chains, Krogers and Albertsons. This may seem like small potatoes, but it's not. The cost of food is at stake.

The socialists, the Federal Trade Commission and Kamala Harris want to stop the merger.

This is all part of the "price gouging," "excessive profit" and "big-is-bad" mentality.

The left says a Kroger-Albertsons get-together would reduce competition. That's a stretch.

FOOD STORE CEO SETS RECORD STRAIGHT ON HARRIS' PRICE-GOUGING CLAIM

Traditional supermarkets face increased competition from Amazon, Walmart, Costco, Aldi, Trader Joe's, dollar stores and clubs.

The socialists are living in the past as if two chains merging automatically means higher prices and bigger profits. Not true.

Kroger says it has spent $1 billion on lowering prices, and it has reduced its profit margins far more than its competitors.

To the left, big is bad. They are waging war on Big Oil, Big Tech and now Big Food.

They deliberately ignore the impact of massive government spending.

Harris supplied the tie-breaking vote for the American Rescue Plan, which dumped $1.9 trillion into the economy and set off the inflation that has hurt so many people.

HIGH INFLATION COULD HAUNT KAMALA HARRIS IN FIGHT AGAINST TRUMP

You have to be worried when the front-running candidate for the presidency tries to go back to the failed policies of the past, primarily for ideological reasons.

Does anyone believe you bring prices down by suing supermarket chains?

How many times have we been told that collusion in the energy business produces price gouging at the gas pump?

It's not been proven, but it doesn't stop the left's knee-jerk reaction.

The Kroger-Alberstons supermarket merger goes to trial this week.

It's the perfect backdrop for Kamala Harris' war on business, and a perfect opportunity to show what's wrong with her socialist plans.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE