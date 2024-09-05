Stuart Varney: Kamala Harris' 'show' is being run by socialists

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued Harris' "handlers" are trying to move the Democratic nominee to the center to make her more electable, but they can't hide that the centerpiece of her economic policy is to raise "all kinds of taxes."

STUART VARNEY: When Kamala Harris suddenly became the Democrats' new candidate, new people started to arrive at her campaign office.

They were former Obama staffers, drafted in to organize her new message.

They've tried to move her from the left, to the center. They want to make her electable.

But if you look closely, the centerpiece of her economic policy is raising taxes, all kinds of taxes.

For high income earners, raise the rate on capital gains from 20 to 28%.

Get some income from your investments? Raise the tax rate from 3.8% to 5%.

The top income tax rate goes from 37 to 39.6%. The corporate tax rate nearly doubles, from 15 to 28%.

The biggest tax hike of all comes from letting Trump's tax cuts expire.

The most pernicious hike is the wealth tax.

That means, people with big money have to hand over a portion of their wealth every year.

You've got it, we want it, hand it over.

Let’s not forget that when Joe Biden was elected, he was supposed to be a centrist, but as soon as Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris got hold of him, he took a left turn.

If Harris is elected president, how do we know she won't take a similar left turn? Raising taxes even more.

She will not abandon the Green New Deal, which means massive spending.

We could end up with a tax and spend program way beyond anything in the past.

Harris' handlers are polishing her centrist image, but don't be fooled.

There's nothing centrist about the socialists running the Kamala Harris show.

