Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS
Published

Stuart Varney: Kamala Harris is pretending to change to get elected

Bernie Sanders is eager to rewrite Harris' 'script' if she's elected, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues that voters don't trust a candidate who has been rapidly invented like Kamala Harris. video

Stuart Varney: Kamala Harris is pretending to change to get elected

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues that voters don't trust a candidate who has been rapidly invented like Kamala Harris.

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., candidly saying Kamala Harris is shifting her policies from far-left to center just to win the presidential election.  

STUART VARNEY: How do we know that Kamala Harris' policy reversals will stick? We don't know. 

Bernie Sanders thinks she's trying to move to the center just to get elected. 

HARRIS BREAK WITH BIDEN ON CAPITAL GAINS TAX; CALLS FOR TOP RATE OF 28%

That has the ring of truth to it, doesn't it? She's pretending to change.

Kamala-Harris-Tim-Walz

Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz appear at a campaign event at Girard College on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images)

How convenient that she reverses course on fracking. She must win Pennsylvania and fracking is a big industry there.

How convenient that she wants to raise the capital gains tax to only 28%, way below Joe Biden's proposal.

Wealthy donors didn't like Joe's idea, so she watered it down to accommodate the wealthy. 

‘COPYCAT KAMALA’ IS PLAGIARIZING TRUMP'S IDEA FOR TAX-FREE TIPS: KUDLOW

No tax on tips. She took that from Trump because it played well with the casino workers in Vegas.

Remember Nevada, like Pennsylvania, is a must-win battleground state.

The thing is, Harris does not open herself up to interviews. She has never been pinned down.

close
Heritage Foundation economist Steve Moore explains the difference between Ronald Reagan's tax cuts and Kamala Harris' plan to raise taxes on Making Money. video

Harris doesn't understand the concept of cutting taxes to stimulate the economy: Steve Moore

Heritage Foundation economist Steve Moore explains the difference between Ronald Reagan's tax cuts and Kamala Harris' plan to raise taxes on Making Money.

She went on CNN, with Tim Walz as backup, but couldn't say what she would do on day one and her only answer to flip-flopping was "my values haven't changed."

Today, her website released a policy statement called "a new way forward". It's anything but clear. 

It's a grab bag of vague statements which her handlers hope will move her to the center to get elected.

MARK CUBAN WARNS TAXING UNREALIZED GAINS WILL ‘KILL THE STOCK MARKET,’ INSISTS HARRIS WON'T ACTUALLY DO IT 

Too vague. Too late. Harris has lost momentum. 

The New York Times poll shows Trump leads 48 to 47. The honeymoon has stalled.

close
Pollster Lee Carter discusses fluctuating poll numbers with Election Day two months away on ‘The Bottom Line.’ video

Polls are starting to ‘matter’ now: Lee Carter

Pollster Lee Carter discusses fluctuating poll numbers with Election Day two months away on ‘The Bottom Line.’

Voters don't trust a candidate who has been rapidly invented. 

Harris is a blank slate and Bernie Sanders is eager to rewrite her script all over again, if she's elected.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE