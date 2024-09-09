Stuart Varney: Kamala Harris is pretending to change to get elected

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., candidly saying Kamala Harris is shifting her policies from far-left to center just to win the presidential election.

STUART VARNEY: How do we know that Kamala Harris' policy reversals will stick? We don't know.

Bernie Sanders thinks she's trying to move to the center just to get elected.

That has the ring of truth to it, doesn't it? She's pretending to change.

How convenient that she reverses course on fracking. She must win Pennsylvania and fracking is a big industry there.

How convenient that she wants to raise the capital gains tax to only 28%, way below Joe Biden's proposal.

Wealthy donors didn't like Joe's idea, so she watered it down to accommodate the wealthy.

No tax on tips. She took that from Trump because it played well with the casino workers in Vegas.

Remember Nevada, like Pennsylvania, is a must-win battleground state.

The thing is, Harris does not open herself up to interviews. She has never been pinned down.

She went on CNN, with Tim Walz as backup, but couldn't say what she would do on day one and her only answer to flip-flopping was "my values haven't changed."

Today, her website released a policy statement called "a new way forward". It's anything but clear.

It's a grab bag of vague statements which her handlers hope will move her to the center to get elected.

Too vague. Too late. Harris has lost momentum.

The New York Times poll shows Trump leads 48 to 47. The honeymoon has stalled.

Voters don't trust a candidate who has been rapidly invented.

Harris is a blank slate and Bernie Sanders is eager to rewrite her script all over again, if she's elected.

