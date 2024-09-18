Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Kamala Harris is not equipped to be president

Nobody knows what Harris would do if she reached the Oval Office, Varney argues

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney questioned whether Kamala Harris has the ability to lead the nation when she struggles to answer simple questions about lowering food prices, fixing inflation and improving the economy.

STUART VARNEY: Kamala Harris is not equipped to be the President of the United States. 

She can't answer even the simplest of questions. We don't know what she would do if she reached the Oval Office. 

BILLIONAIRE HEDGE FUND MANAGER SAYS HE WOULD PULL HIS MONEY FROM THE MARKET IF HARRIS WINS ELECTION

With less than 7 weeks to the election, that's not good enough. We can't vote blind, and we can't accept the blatant misinformation she's peddling.

Kamala Harris Philadelphia

Vice President Kamala Harris answers questions during a conversation with members of the National Association of Black Journalists on September 17, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Harris answered questions from the National Association of Black Journalists, a very friendly group.

She was asked if people are better off than they were four years ago. She did not answer directly. Of course she didn't. 

She knows people are not better off, and it is largely the Biden-Harris team's fault. 

HARRIS AND WALZ WANT YOU TO TRUST THEM TO RUN A $7 TRILLION ENTERPRISE

She excused her own performance, saying we came in during the worst unemployment since the great depression, and we came in during the worst public health epidemic in centuries. 

She claimed Trump's "mismanagement" is to blame. Harris has it the wrong way around. 

Her fix was the massive spending spree that set off inflation that is making people worse off than they were four years ago.

She was asked what she would do to improve the economy, and replied with the standard line, "I grew up as a middle-class kid." 

That's not an answer, it's a deflection.

She admits grocery prices are too high, but offers only "a new generation of leadership."

PA FOOD SUPPLIER WARNS AMERICANS GETTING SQUEEZED BY INFLATION ARE ‘RESISTANT’ TO HIGHER PRICES 

All of this in front of the friendliest questioning in any presidential campaign in history. 

The same Black journalists had questioned Donald Trump and they were extremely hostile. 

The Harris campaign is teeing up a new kind of basement strategy. The softest of soft questions, in the friendliest of venues. 

There will be more of the same this week with a livestreaming event with Oprah Winfrey. 

It leaves the impression that her handlers are failing to create a viable candidate. 

If Harris needs so much protection, she is not equipped to be the President of the United States.

