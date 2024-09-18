Stuart Varney: Kamala Harris is not equipped to be president

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney questioned whether Kamala Harris has the ability to lead the nation when she struggles to answer simple questions about lowering food prices, fixing inflation and improving the economy.

STUART VARNEY: Kamala Harris is not equipped to be the President of the United States.

She can't answer even the simplest of questions. We don't know what she would do if she reached the Oval Office.

With less than 7 weeks to the election, that's not good enough. We can't vote blind, and we can't accept the blatant misinformation she's peddling.

On Tuesday, Harris answered questions from the National Association of Black Journalists, a very friendly group.

She was asked if people are better off than they were four years ago. She did not answer directly. Of course she didn't.

She knows people are not better off, and it is largely the Biden-Harris team's fault.

She excused her own performance, saying we came in during the worst unemployment since the great depression, and we came in during the worst public health epidemic in centuries.

She claimed Trump's "mismanagement" is to blame. Harris has it the wrong way around.

Her fix was the massive spending spree that set off inflation that is making people worse off than they were four years ago.

She was asked what she would do to improve the economy, and replied with the standard line, "I grew up as a middle-class kid."

That's not an answer, it's a deflection.

She admits grocery prices are too high, but offers only "a new generation of leadership."

All of this in front of the friendliest questioning in any presidential campaign in history.

The same Black journalists had questioned Donald Trump and they were extremely hostile.

The Harris campaign is teeing up a new kind of basement strategy. The softest of soft questions, in the friendliest of venues.

There will be more of the same this week with a livestreaming event with Oprah Winfrey.

It leaves the impression that her handlers are failing to create a viable candidate.

If Harris needs so much protection, she is not equipped to be the President of the United States.

