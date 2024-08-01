Pipeline worker tears into 'lying' Kamala Harris over fracking stance: Nobody should 'trust' Democrats

He’s built his livelihood around America’s natural gas and oil industry, and now, Texas-based pipeline worker Bugsy Allen has harsh words for Kamala Harris over seemingly flip-flopping on her fracking stance.

"I can tell you right now when that lady's lips are moving, she's lying," Allen said on "America’s Newsroom" Wednesday. "A lot of the boys that I work with, and men and women, we're thinking about jerking [from] our 401(k)s just to try to live."

"These people are not going to keep fracking, because they're pushing electric cars, they're pushing their green ideology deal. And it's not going to work. It never will work," he argued. "Oil and gas is going to be the driver of the United States of America."

Allen’s comments come as part of the wave of responses to Vice President Kamala Harris recently switching her policy stance on fracking, or the drilling process used to extract oil and natural gas.

Harris reportedly no longer supports a nationwide fracking ban, in a change to her stance during the last presidential election, her campaign said on Friday. The change comes after a 2019 CNN town hall, during which she said "there’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking."

"She is a left-wing, liberal [from] San Francisco with the highest taxes. And why would anybody with any common horse-sense that's a blue-collar worker want to even look at this woman?" Allen criticized.

"Nobody's going to trust this with common horse-sense. Nobody is going to trust the Democratic Party," he continued. "If they've got good, common sense, and they're blue-collar working people, they're not going to trust them."

Oil and the overarching energy sector could be a top election issue for voters in fracking-heavy swing states like Pennsylvania and Ohio. But according to Allen, the Biden-Harris administration left a poor impression on industry workers.

"Down in New Mexico, the Permian Basin, it's all nonunion. So, Biden's supposed to be [pro] union. Well, that's what I've been for 25 years as a union member," he started to explain.

"He’s all [about] this ‘union,’ he has [hamstrung] the pipeline industry and the unions. And it's terrible. It is terrible. And people, I'm telling you, are hurting," he continued. "And they see these prices going up. And it's simply because they have pushed this ideology about all kinds of electric cars and green energy. It's not going to work."

Just this week, a bipartisan group of 50 lawmakers handed a massive blow to the Biden-Harris climate agenda, calling on the administration to end its pause on new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export permits in compliance with a recent federal court order, arguing the progressive policy is undercutting U.S. energy both at home and abroad.

In the congressional letter, lawmakers cited a 2017 study that projected LNG production could create between 220,000 and 453,000 new U.S. jobs and add $73 billion to the American economy by 2040.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.