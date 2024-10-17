Stuart Varney: Kamala Harris' Fox News interview was ‘very revealing’

During his "My Take" on Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris' first-ever Fox News interview with Bret Baier, arguing her refusal to answer questions, coupled with her attacks on Trump, say a lot about the state of her campaign.

STUART VARNEY: With three weeks to go to the election, Kamala Harris finally sat down for a "real" interview.

She is down in the polls. She has lost momentum. She needed to get back in the game.

I watched the interview twice. I don't think it worked for her. Her supporters are cheering.

They were pleased at her feisty performance, and they loved the way she turned every question into an attack on Donald Trump.

That’s the knee-jerk reaction of supporters who were desperate to see their candidate go on offense. Desperate to make Donald Trump the issue.

Desperate to concentrate on what they believe are his fatal flaws, but there are many voters who want more than that. They didn't get it.

Harris did not reveal herself, she covered up on all the big issues.

The border? Trump's fault. When did you notice Biden's decline? She said, "Joe Biden is not on the ballot."

What kind of answer is that? Bret Baier pushed and Harris immediately turned it around to question Trump's stability.

Throughout the campaign, Harris has been asked how she would be different from Joe Biden.

Bret Baier asked that question: "How would you turn the page?" No answer.

Another one. Does Harris owe an apology to the families of young women killed allegedly by migrants?

No direct answer, but when pressed she again turned it around to attack Trump.

Are you OK with using taxpayer money for gender reassignment surgery? No answer.

She simply said she would follow federal law. But don't you have some role in shaping that law? No answer.

The economy? Trump will ruin us. Immigration? Trump's not interested in solutions.

It went on like that for most of the 27-minute interview, and that’s very revealing.

The Harris campaign has been reduced to fearmongering.

Forget the joy of a Harris presidency, just worry about the danger of Trump.

One last thing. Harris had promised to begin the interview at 5:00 p.m. sharp. She didn't show up until 5:17.

Her team knew that would limit the time of the interview. They managed to cut this "real" interview short.

