Stuart Varney: Joe Biden could be Kamala Harris' October surprise

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued that President Biden's repeated blunders and penchant for making news for all the wrong reasons could swing votes away from Vice President Kamala Harris and towards former President Donald Trump.

STUART VARNEY: One of my colleagues here at Fox suggested that Joe Biden is Kamala Harris' October surprise.

Could be.

Biden is certainly the gift that keeps on giving to Donald Trump.

THE FATAL FLAW IN KAMALA HARRIS' SPEECH, MARRED BY BIDEN'S ‘GARBAGE’ COMMENT

It is the president who has turned the "garbage" story into a PR nightmare for Harris.

Biden makes the news for all the wrong reasons and Harris pays the price. He called Trump supporters "garbage." What was he thinking?

The Harris campaign had to waste precious time trying, unsuccessfully, to put the fire out.

Then Trump turns up in a garbage truck for a rally in Wisconsin, and he takes the stage in a vest, like a sanitation worker.

DONALD TRUMP WEARS GARBAGE WORKERS VEST TO RALLY IN CRITICAL SWING STATE

He jokes that the outfit makes him look thin, and the crowd loves it. Note the smiles and laughter. What a contrast with an angry president.

Whoever came up with the garbage truck idea should get a medal, and whoever let Biden insult half of America should be fired.

The race is neck and neck.

The last thing Harris wants is for the president to be making insulting remarks and for Trump to exploit the gaffe, and turn it all to his advantage.

This kind of thing, late in October, could swing a few votes.

What do you want, a candidate tied to an embarrassing president who keeps dragging her into damaging controversy?

BIDEN IS AN EMBARRASSMENT TO THE HARRIS CAMPAIGN: VARNEY

Or a candidate who is closing his campaign surrounded by huge excited crowds, promising better times ahead?

It would be ironic if "garbage," and President Biden, were Kamala Harris' unfortunate October surprise.

