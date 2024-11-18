Stuart Varney: Kamala Harris' billion-dollar spending spree made her less likely to be president

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to the Harris campaign squandering nearly $1.5 billion in 15 weeks before losing the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump.

STUART VARNEY: The Kamala Harris campaign has just given a lesson in how to spend an enormous amount of money and lose an election.

Reminds me of the Inflation Reduction Act. Spend an enormous amount of money and increase inflation.

HARRIS CAMPAIGN AND ALLIES SPENT MORE THAN $1.4B IN LOSING RACE AGAINST TRUMP

It's dangerous to give Democrats a lot of other people’s money. The Harris campaign spent $1.5 billion in 15 weeks.

Call it $100 million a week. Where did all that money go? Here’s a partial list.

Al Sharpton did a softball interview with Harris on MSNBC. His National Action Network got $250,000.

Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi, James Taylor, Katy Perry and Bruce Springsteen did concerts. They were not paid, but the support staff got $10 million.

OPRAH TOWN HALL COST HARRIS CAMPAIGN FAR MORE THAN INITIALLY CLAIMED: REPORT

$2.5 million went to online influencers. Another $2.5 million for a Harris event with Oprah Winfrey. $50 million for the campaign’s door knocking operation.

$12 million on polling. $111 million to produce ads that asked for even more money. They were just fundraising ads.

$25 million to the chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. He had complained publicly about being left out. They paid him to keep quiet.

$900,000 for ads on the Las Vegas sphere. $70 million on mail ads.

It’s a very long list. It has to be when you are throwing around $100 million a week.

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon was in charge of it all, but she frequently clashed with top Democrats about how and where to spend it all. So they just shoveled it out the door.

DEBT-RIDDEN HARRIS CAMPAIGN SPENT $2.6M ON PRIVATE FLIGHTS FOR STAFF IN OCTOBER: FEC DOCUMENTS

It's just like the Inflation Reduction Act. Democratic lawmakers were given over a trillion dollars.

It became a grab bag of left-wing demands that has nothing to do with reducing inflation. In fact, it made inflation worse.

Arguably, the Harris campaign's billion dollar spending made her less likely to be president.

At stake was the Democrats' ability to shape an enterprise worthy of the presidency.

The voters saw it, didn’t like it, and Donald Trump is now president-elect.

