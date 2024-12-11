Stuart Varney: Ignore Trump at your peril, voters are ready for change

During his "My Take" on Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the state of life in New York after the murder of health care executive Brian Thompson, the election of Donald Trump and the case against Daniel Penny, who was acquitted in the death of Jordan Neely.

STUART VARNEY: If you live in New York, you may be tempted to ask, what on earth is going on here?

Even if you don't live here, you're asking, what on earth is going on in New York? A series of news events have put this city in the spotlight. We're not looking good.

A week ago, the assassination of a health care executive produced an outpouring of callous celebration.

Brian Thompson was shot in the center of the city. The alleged shooter became a hero to so many across the country. That’s just awful!

The governor of New York has announced a huge "vote-buying" operation. Kathy Hochul will give away $3 billion. She says it’s to make up for inflation.

The city, meanwhile, cuts services in order to spend billions on migrants. The city is going broke, and the governor sends out the checks.

Trump's election and the migrant problem are changing this city's politics. Democratic Mayor Eric Adams is moving closer to Trump.

He wants to meet border czar Tom Homan to discuss deporting criminal migrants. There's a switch. There's talk of Adams becoming a Republican.

Then there's the ridiculous $486 million judgment against Trump for a bookkeeping offense.

New York Attorney General Letitia James pushed for this. She's still pushing. On Tuesday, her office rejected Trump's lawyer's request to dismiss the case.

How do you restore legitimacy to the politicized New York judicial system when the attorney general is a Trump hater?

There is one good thing that happened here. Daniel Penny was found not guilty.

He'd put a choke hold on Jordan Neely, a threatening subway passenger with a long criminal history.

Neely died, and the radical district attorney charged Penny with manslaughter.

Penny is a hero, but the reaction of Black Lives Matter leaves a nasty taste in your mouth.

Outside the courthouse, they called him a murderer and put a target on him. It just seemed so yesterday.

New York would like to ignore the election of Donald Trump. He's a threat to the same old, same old, failed policies.

Ignore him at your peril. Voters are ready for change. New Yorkers are ready for some sanity.

