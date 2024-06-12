Stuart Varney: Is Hunter Biden's conviction the straw that broke the camel's back?

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney questioned whether Hunter Biden's felony conviction is putting more stress on President Biden as he deals with the rigors of an election campaign and concerns over his mental decline.

STUART VARNEY: When the guilty verdicts were announced in Hunter's gun trial, President Biden abruptly changed his schedule and flew on Marine One to Wilmington, Delaware.

Hunter was waiting for him on the tarmac. They embraced. It was a poignant, emotional moment.

Everyone can surely understand the president's anguish.

The question is will this emotional turmoil affect the president's ability to do the job.

He's 81 years old, his age is already showing, and he's just seen his family torn apart in court.

Two former daughters-in-law, Hunter's ex and Beau Biden's widow, testified for the prosecution.

A granddaughter, Naomi Biden, testified for the defense.

The ugly details of drug addiction were laid bare before the world, and then a jury decision of guilty on all three counts.

The president now faces world leaders in Italy. It's a high-stakes G7 meeting, and he's coming off a family trauma.

When he comes back, he'll face the rigors of a presidential election campaign.

The first debate arrives at the end of this month. In August there's the contentious Democratic convention.

Then Hunter's tax trial on September 5th and the second debate on September 10th.

The worry is that Biden's mental and physical decline will accelerate.

Like it or not, the whole country is talking about his cognitive abilities.

He can't escape the videotape. Remember Monday's long, vacant stare at the Juneteenth celebration?

Intense personal pressure tends to aggravate your mental ability.

Are Biden's family troubles the straw that broke the camel's back?

I don't know, but at times like this, we should be concerned for the president personally, and concerned for the country with a leader whose ability to do the job is very much in question.

