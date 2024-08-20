Varney: Is hating Trump enough to carry Harris to the presidency?

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed President Biden's farewell speech at the DNC and whether Kamala Harris' "all government, all the time" message will be enough to defeat Donald Trump.

STUART VARNEY: He spoke for 52 minutes. His speech went way past midnight. He teared up.

He said, "I gave my best to you." The crowd chanted "thank you, Joe." Then, he was gone.

BIDEN GOES OFF SCRIPT AND THROWS A LIFELINE TO TERROR SUPPORTERS DURING DNC SPEECH

As The Wall Street Journal commented today, he was "poor, unwanted, Joe Biden."

Now, the party doesn't want to know him. He’s off on a two-week vacation in California. Out of sight, out of mind.

They don’t want to know him. This is politics. In politics, you have to win.

So now it’s all Harris and Walz. It’s all about image. It’s a love fest.

KEVIN O'LEARY TEARS INTO HARRIS' ‘INFLATIONARY’ ECONOMIC AGENDA: ‘BIDENOMICS 2.0’

Spare the policy and don’t do serious interviews because that could destroy the image they are trying to build.

The Democrats have to wonder if it will be enough. Will hating Trump carry Harris over the finish line?

She is not a great campaigner. She dropped out of the presidential race in 2019 before a single vote was cast.

She has a highly skilled team of handlers and a very compliant media.

Heaven forbid that the real Kamala Harris and her policies are revealed in full.

Barring catastrophe, by the end of the week, Harris will be riding a sea of motion.

HARRIS CALLS FOR RAISING CORPORATE TAX RATES TO 28%

She will probably get a bump in the polls.

But next week, the ball will be in Trump’s court.

He has to stay on message, and that message is Harris is all government all the time, and that’s not what America is all about.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE