Stuart Varney: Harris' guiding light is not growth and prosperity, it's winning elections

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued Kamala Harris' economic policies are an "incoherent" collection of ideas that are popular with the far-left wing of her party, but are anti-business and will not grow the economy.

STUART VARNEY: Kamala Harris is cobbling together her own economic policy.

She has come up with a mishmash of ideas that seem to be put together on the fly.

HARRIS SAYS HER ECONOMIC PLAN WILL ‘PAY FOR ITSELF’

It is incoherent, but there is one central theme: winning the election.

That's what campaigns are supposed to do, but it would be nice if the goal were also to return to prosperity.

With big business punishment, raise taxes on corporations rant about excessive profits at the grocery store, attack Big Tech, like Nvidia, claiming they are dangerous monopolies.

In some quarters, bashing business is popular, but it doesn't bring prosperity, and tax hikes, as the economy slows, are not a good idea.

EXPERTS REACT TO HARRIS' PLAN TO TAX UNREALIZED CAPITAL GAINS: ‘VOODOO ECONOMICS’

Then there are price controls, another element in the "corporate greed" rant.

They have never worked, but again, they're popular in Harris' far-left circles. Let’s get to the giveaways.

$25,000 for first-time homebuyers. $6,000 worth of tax credits for new parents. $50,000 in tax write-offs for business start-ups.

A half trillion dollars' worth of student loan forgiveness.

This is vote buying, with taxpayer money.

Bash business. Rant against corporate greed. Investigate "excessive profits." Give away hundreds of billions of dollars.

No mention of tax cuts or deregulation, which brought prosperity during Trump's first term.

LAWMAKER WHO OWNS GROCERY CHAIN ISSUES GRIM WARNING OVER HARRIS' PRICE CONTROL PLAN

Kamala Harris should sit down for interviews with journalists who know something about the economy. I doubt that she will.

She has always worked for the government. She has never run a business.

She is a politician and her guiding light is not growth and prosperity. It is just winning elections.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE