Stuart Varney: Harris' excuse for border chaos is classic 'misinformation'

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for her failure as "border czar," arguing that her excuse for why 8 ½ million illegals entered the country under her watch is "classic misinformation."

STUART VARNEY: It's no secret that Kamala Harris is vulnerable on the issue of illegal immigration.

She's been the vice president for 3 1/2 years and was early on given the job of fixing the border.

GOP LAWMAKER MOVED TO IMPEACH KAMALA HARRIS OVER BORDER CRISIS

She may not have been officially named "the border czar," but that was the job she was given, and she utterly failed at it.

Now that she's doing a few interviews, her handlers are scrambling to come up with excuses, or rather reasons, why 8 1/2 million illegals have come in on her watch.

She's tried blaming Trump. That's obviously a nonstarter. She's tried blaming this year's failed border bill, but that doesn't account for the previous 3 1/2 years.

Now, in her interview with Charlamagne tha God, she's come up with a fine piece of misinformation.

KAMALA HARRIS WAS OUR BORDER CZAR. IN TEXAS, WE SAW WHAT THAT MEANS

Asked if she had any responsibility for the migrant mess, she said the first thing we did when we came into office was a bill to fix the broken immigration system.

As if the problem started right there and it wasn't her fault. That won't fly.

The bill to "fix the immigration system" was actually "The U.S. Citizenship Act," whose main purpose was to offer a path to citizenship for 11 million migrants living illegally in America.

It was an amnesty bill. It had little support. It had nothing to do with the subsequent border chaos.

In fact, it was designed to create 11 million new voters. Democrat voters.

THOUSANDS OF NONCITIZENS REMOVED FROM VOTER ROLLS, LAWMAKERS WANT ANSWERS FROM GARLAND

This is classic misinformation. It's not a lie. It's just irrelevant to the real question about responsibility.

Harris is a candidate, with only three weeks to the election, struggling to get away from one of the worst failures of her time in office.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE