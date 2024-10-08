First Neuralink implant patient reveals he's voting for Trump

Noland Arbaugh, the first person ever implanted with a Neuralink brain-computer interface, has announced that he will vote for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Arbaugh noted in a post on X that he had been wrestling with whether to share his political views, but ultimately decided to do so.

"Registered to vote today just in the nick of time. I've been debating whether or not to post about my politics on here because I didn't want to alienate anyone, but I think this election is way too important not to get involved. That's why I'll be voting for @realDonaldTrump," Arbaugh tweeted on Monday.

Elon Musk, the wealthy business tycoon behind Neuralink, endorsed Trump and has been a vocal supporter. He attended Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania over the weekend.

"President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America," Musk declared while speaking at the Trump rally on Saturday.

He urged listeners to press other people to both register to vote and to actually cast their ballot.

Musk suggested in a post on X last week that if Trump does not clinch victory in the 2024 presidential contest, "America is in deep trouble."

Arbaugh is a quadriplegic who, thanks to the Neuralink tech he had implanted earlier this year, is now able to interact with his computer using only his thoughts.

While Arbaugh was the first human implanted with the device, Neuralink later placed the technology into a second patient.

Neuralink indicates that in the future it aims to "restore capabilities such as vision, motor function, and speech, and eventually expand how we experience the world."

Arbaugh has previously spoken openly about his faith.

"God is good. Everything from Him is good. He is the reason I am here and my reason for living. Everything I do, I do for Him. For His is the power and the glory and the kingdom forever. Amen and God bless," he tweeted last month.