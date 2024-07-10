Stuart Varney: Does President Biden have Parkinson's Disease?

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses whether President Biden has Parkinson's disease as supporters begin to panic over his re-election efforts, arguing "Democrats are stuck with their own problem."

STUART VARNEY: The president and his inner circle are desperately trying to hide his true mental and physical condition.

It’s a struggle.

After the disastrous debate, they built a wall of denial around him. But it’s just not holding up.

The bottom line is this: Nobody believes Joe Biden can be the president for four more years. And that includes George Stephanopoulos.

He had interviewed the president and asked him if he was frail: "No! My memory is fine!" "Could you serve 4 more years? I wouldn't be running if I didn't think I could!"

That's a non-answer.

Well, Stephanopoulos was just caught on camera saying, no he didn't think Biden could last. That was an honest answer.

The walls are crumbling.

Colorado’s Michael Bennet became the first Democrat senator to break ranks. He's come right out with it: Biden can't win.

In fact, he says, Trump may win in a "landslide."

Obama's former staffer, David Axelrod, says Biden can't win and Bill Clinton’s guy, James Carville, says move over Joe, you can't win.

The immediate issue is Parkinson’s disease, a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system.

Does the president have it? "No," says his inner circle. Yes, say some doctors who have never examined him, but who have observed his increasing difficulty.

The president himself can clear this up by making his doctor available for questions.

Not going to happen, that's a "privacy issue".

Maybe he should take a cognitive test? "No," says Biden, "nobody said I have to, and besides, I take a test every day."

Here's another problem for the president: the polls. They are moving against him. The latest is the influential Cook Political Report. It says three swing states, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia have moved from "toss up" to "leaning Republican."

Politico says deep blue New York has become a battleground state.

Incredible!

The Democrats are stuck with their own problem: they don't think Biden can win, but they can't get him out.

One last point: Biden is scheduled to do a full-scale press conference tomorrow.

He will have his note cards, maybe a teleprompter. It’s not so much what he says, as how he says it.

That's what everyone wants to know: Can he do the job for four more years?

