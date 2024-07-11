Varney: Democrats were complicit in Biden's cognitive cover-up

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney previewed Biden's Thursday night "big boy" press conference, arguing the president faces intense pressure to save his presidency after his "disastrous debate."

STUART VARNEY: Tonight the stakes could not be higher. The president will hold what's being called a "big boy" press conference.

It’s supposed to be a real press conference, with lots of questions that goes on for an hour. We'll see.

The pressure is intense. The president's performance may, frankly, end his presidency.

If there's a repeat of anything like the disastrous debate two weeks ago, his supporters will desert in droves.

They are already beginning to walk away. Every morning we see new people added to the defectors list.

There are now 10 House Democrats. Senate Democrat, Michael Bennet of Colorado, thinks Biden will lose in a landslide.

Another, Sen. Pete Welch of Vermont, wants Biden to withdraw. George Clooney went to the New York Times to tell Biden "we need a new nominee."

Michigan Gov. Whitmer says "it wouldn't hurt" for Biden to take a cognitive test. Senate Leader Schumer tells donors, privately, that he wouldn't mind a new candidate.

Nancy Pelosi says Biden's future is up to him, but please make a decision soon. We're running out of time. The list goes on.

Striking isn't it, that so many Democrats knew about the president's problems, but stayed silent. They were complicit in the cover-up.

The only reason they are coming out now, is that they think they will lose the election.

They are not thinking of the good of the country. They are thinking of their own political future.

There is one group that's firmly behind Biden, and that's the left. AOC, Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar all want Biden to stay, and why not?

Biden has pursued leftist policies and Vice President Kamala Harris is as progressive as they come.

The walls around Biden may be cracking, but he can always rely on the socialists.

Tonight it’s all on the line. Biden has to convince his party and his country that he is capable of leading America for another 4 years. That is an uphill struggle.

There must be many Democrats who wish he'd called it quits after one term. He could have walked away a hero. But he didn't.

Democrats ignored his decline, covered it up, and now their party is facing defeat at the hands of the man they hate. Donald J. Trump.

