Stuart Varney: Democrats want a piece of your stock market action

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Demcorats' "fair share" tax ideology after new IRS data showed the extent of their tax "unfairness."

STUART VARNEY: What exactly is a "fair share?" How much of your income should the government take?

One third? One half? The left never says, but they always want more. New IRS data shows the extent of the unfairness

The top 1% of income earners paid 40% of all income taxes, yet they earned just 22% of the total income.

In other words, the tax they paid was double their share of income. Is that fair?

No, it's not fair according to Senators Sanders and Warren. They want to take even more.

They want to push the top rate from 37% now to 39.6%. Hopefully, President Trump will stop them.

What we're seeing is the politics of envy, of jealousy.

Throughout the presidential campaign, first Joe Biden, then Kamala Harris insisted the rich weren't paying enough.

They blamed the top 1% for the hardship Middle America was suffering. How wrong can you be? The hardship voters felt came from the inflation that Biden and Harris unleashed.

What we need is not new taxes. It's growth and that's what Trump is offering. He would keep his tax cuts in place and take less off corporations.

He'll let loose Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to shrink the bloated bureaucracy and cut costs. That is a plan.

One last thing. What the Democrats really want is a piece of the stock market action. They've seen the rally. They know that millions of people have made serious money.

That's why they tried a wealth tax designed to take your stock profits whether you had the money or not. They lost this time around, but they will be back.

My personal political favorite, Margaret Thatcher, put it best, "The problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people's money."

