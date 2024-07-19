Stuart Varney: Democrats face an 'unholy scramble' if Biden steps aside

During his "My Take," Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed what happens next for the Democratic Party if President Biden drops out of the 2024 race, arguing chaos could ensue if Kamala Harris emerges as the next candidate.

STUART VARNEY: If the president steps aside, what happens?

Well, first, let's be clear, he would be out of the race, but he would still be the president.

It’s the ticket that would change. The Democrats have to figure out who would take the top spot. Not easy.

Anonymous sources suggest Biden does not want to endorse his own vice president, that he wants to leave it open.

Imagine the chaos. There would be an unholy scramble as the top-of-the-ticket wannabes tried to line themselves up.

Imagine the fury of Kamala Harris' supporters, if she's passed over. But no one goes to the top of the ticket until the delegates vote.

They are talking about holding an online poll in early August.

They've got maybe two weeks to coalesce around a single candidate. Good luck with that.

If they can't coalesce, then they head to an open convention. That's not happened since 1968. It was a disaster back then.

The Democrat Hubert Humphrey lost to Richard Nixon, and by the way, the convention in '68 was in Chicago.

That’s where it is this year.

If President Biden does indeed step aside soon, then we're in for a furious bout of intense election politics.

But whoever they land on, it’s hard to imagine them beating Trump.

If Biden doesn't step aside, and plows on regardless, it’s hard to imagine him convincing voters that he can be president for another four years.

It looks grim for the Democrats this year, but they've brought it on themselves by letting the aging Joe Biden run for another term.

One last point.

If President Biden can't continue to run his re-election campaign, how can he continue to run the country?

Just as important. Who's really running the country now?