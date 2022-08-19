Stuart Varney: CNN's Brian Stelter's exit 'a good start' for network's 'transition'

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the exit of CNN's "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter as the network aims to cater to both Democrats and Republicans, arguing Stelter's departure is "a good start."

STUART VARNEY: CNN anchor, Brian Stelter is out.

His show, "reliable sources," canceled. CNN is "in transition!"

It has new owners who want change.

Of course, they do: the network's ratings are in the tank, and their professional reputation seriously questioned.

For six years they've done nothing but bash Trump. It was constant.

They were founding members of the Trump derangement club.

They covered the border but only when the fake "kids in cages" story let them beat up Trump.

Now that Biden is president, they don't want to know about fentanyl, cartels or two million illegals a year.

The "journalists" at CNN now turn a blind eye to the crisis they helped create.

They were in love with Dr. Fauci, mainly because he clashed with Trump.

They wanted us all locked down, vaxxed, boosted and masked because Trump didn't want those restrictions.

Their guiding principle, trotted out on all occasions, is: hate Trump.

CNN is now owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Its Chief Executive David Zaslav, says he wants a network for both Democrats and Republicans, more straight news.

Stelter's exit is a good start.