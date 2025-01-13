Stuart Varney: California needs Trump badly

During his "My Take" on Monday, " Varney & Co. " host Stuart Varney discussed the failure of Newsom's California model of government and how his policies are impacting emergency fire response.

Stuart Varney: Last week, the California state legislature opened a special session to figure out how to "Trump-proof" the state against the incoming president.

LARRY KUDLOW: LEFT-WING POLITICAL FAILURES ARE RUINING CALIFORNIA

Hard to imagine worse timing. It is now obvious that the state badly needs Trump. In one week he will be sitting in the Oval Office. He will hold the purse strings. He's already labeled California politicians as "incompetent." He's told Governor Newsome he should resign. And senator Barrasso says there will be strings attached to the money the federal government hands out. Good.

This is an opportunity to reject what you might call "the California model" of government. It’s not working, and Trump has the leverage to force change.

It’s started already: Newsom has suspended the environmental review process for rebuilding damaged homes and businesses. That’s a blow to his green dreams.

KEVIN O'LEARY GOES OFF ON GAVIN NEWSOM'S ‘GROSS MISMANAGEMENT’: HE'S THE ‘TRUDEAU OF CALIFORNIA’

What about California as a sanctuary state? Will they continue to encourage illegal border crossers? Will they continue to protect illegal criminals from deportation? Trump will not be pleased to see the state legislature spend $25 million opposing Trump policies.

But Newsom shows no sign of respecting the president-elect. He says Trump "politicized" the disaster. But the event was driven, in part, by bad policies. An unfriendly business environment. Ev mandates. There's a lot to go at, and Trump will go at it!

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE

In short: politics is going to change in California. It has to.

Trump is not going to supply the money if there's no change.

Look on the bright side: the California debacle may help other states throw off ruinous policies. It will be a tough negotiation. But California's failure gives Trump the edge....