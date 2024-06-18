Stuart Varney: Biden's White House can't face reality

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney called out the White House for spinning Biden's problems, arguing that twisting reality about the border, inflation, and crime is politics, but denying the president is in mental decline puts the nation's security at risk.

STUART VARNEY: It's a pattern at the White House. When things go wrong, deny reality.

As Fox cameras showed the world that migrants were streaming into our country, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "Biden has done more to secure the border than anybody else."

That statement clearly defies reality. It was Donald Trump who got a grip on the border.

President Biden defied the reality of inflation. He said it was 9% when he took office. Not true, it was 1.4%.

Speaking from the White House in an address to the nation, the president said the withdrawal from Afghanistan was an "extraordinary success."

There's nothing successful about being run out of town.

The border, inflation, Afghanistan, not to mention crime, fentanyl and massive debt.

This White House can't face reality.

Now we have the desperate defense of the president from charges he is too old for the job, that he's in cognitive decline.

We're going to run the tape from the L.A. fundraiser. All of it.

You will see the president staring out at the audience. Obama grabs his wrist and guides him off the stage.

Puts his arm round him. The younger former president helped the older current president.

Symbolic of the whole campaign.

Karin Jean-Pierre suggested the tape had been manipulated, or was a cheap fake. Wrong.

It's not fake. No manipulative editing. Just look at the tape.

You can spin inflation, the border and all the rest. That's politics.

But when you spin the mental decline of the president when you essentially deny there's anything wrong, you are risking the security of the country and the integrity of our leadership.

Security because the unqualified Kamala Harris is waiting in the wings.

Integrity because we don't know who's in charge when the president is out of it.

Things are coming to a head.

Next week is the first debate. The most important issue will be Biden's performance.

No cheap fakes. No manipulation. Just reality.

