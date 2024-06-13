Stuart Varney: Biden's special counsel 'tapes' are reminiscent of the Watergate scandal

During his "My Take" on Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized Attorney General Merrick Garland for refusing to release the audio tapes of President Biden's interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur, arguing the "cover-up" of the five-hour interview adds to the growing belief that the president is not up to the job.

STUART VARNEY: The debate over our president's cognitive decline is not going away.

In fact, it is the number one topic in politics. Key evidence is being covered up.

MCCARTHY DETAILS WHAT BIDEN'S REALLY LIKE BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

I'm talking about "the tapes."

It reminds me of Watergate when President Nixon did his best to keep incriminating tapes secret.

They were eventually released, and Nixon resigned.

The latest tapes are from the hours of conversation between President Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur.

BIDEN ASSERTS EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE OVER RECORDINGS FROM CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS PROBE

His report, based on these interviews, famously described the president as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

It said Biden showed "diminished faculties."

With the president's ability to do the job now in question, it is important to see his cognitive state in the five hours of interviews he sat for with Hur.

But Attorney General Merrick Garland will not release the tapes. He flat out refuses to let anyone see them.

The House voted to hold Garland in contempt. Speaker Johnson says, "We have the transcript, and we need the audio."

Why is Garland holding on to the tapes? Obviously, because they would hurt the president politically.

MERRICK GARLAND'S FATE HANGS IN BALANCE AS HOUSE BEGINS CONTEMPT VOTE

The last thing the Biden campaign wants is confirmation that the president's decline started a long time ago.

The president's cognitive difficulties can't be dismissed as just politics. His decline is a national security issue.

Propping up an ailing president by covering up his problems is not the right course for any attorney general.

Unfortunately, nothing will come of Garland's contempt citation.

Other Attorneys General, Bill Barr and Eric Holder, have been cited, and nothing happened.

BIDEN'S MENTAL DECLINE JEOPARDIZES NATIONAL SECURITY. DEMOCRATS HAVE ONE CARD LEFT TO PLAY

But this cover-up just adds to the growing belief that this president is just not up to the job.

Frankly, with two wars and an invasion across our border, it's frightening.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE