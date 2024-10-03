Expand / Collapse search
Varney and Co
Stuart Varney: Biden's refusal to end the port strike is a 'political mistake'

Biden-Harris saw the port strike coming months ago, but let it happen anyway, Varney argues

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued Biden's refusal to intervene in the port strike, and Harris' decision to side with a wealthy union leader who threatened to "cripple" the economy, could cost Democrats the election.

STUART VARNEY: With the port strike, it's a question of time. The longer it lasts, the worse it gets for consumers. 

The longer it lasts, the worse it gets for the Biden-Harris administration. They have refused to step in. 

BUSINESS GROUPS CALL ON BIDEN TO INTERVENE IN PORT STRIKE

They won't end it. The president admits it's a "man-made disaster," but he won't intervene. 

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during an event with world leaders on September 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

His vice president says the workers deserve a "fair share" of the record profits the shipping industry makes. It's worth pointing out that the union turned down a 50% pay raise.

As the strike bites, and we all start to feel the impact, how long will the administration stay with its no intervention policy? 

The union is getting a lot of attention, especially its leader, Harold Daggett. He's a wealthy guy. 

TRUMP BLAMES PORT STRIKE ON ‘MASSIVE INFLATION’ CAUSED BY 'HARRIS-BIDEN REGIME'

The New York Times reports he earned $900,000 last year, and he's talking tough. 

He will "cripple" the economy, he says, and will never allow any further automation. They are fighting words. He doesn't sound like he is willing to settle any time soon.

Meanwhile, here comes the election. Just as voters consider their choice, shortages appear. 

Fruit, vegetables, imported liquor, car parts, holiday gift items. 

It won't be long before there's panic buying, it has already started with toilet paper. 

Candidate Harris is standing with a wealthy union leader whose strike is, in his words, "crippling" the economy.

UNION LEADER SLAMS ‘MONEY CRAZY’ SHIPPING COMPANIES FOR REFUSING TO SHARE ‘BILLIONS’ EARNED DURING THE PANDEMIC

I don't see it. How can a presidential candidate resist the pressure? 

Perhaps an excuse will be found for intervention, like a shortage of some medicines, or they will strong-arm the shipping companies to give the union what it wants. 

Anything to settle. Anything to avoid the blame. The administration has backed itself into a corner. 

They saw this strike coming months ago, but the most pro-union president in history couldn't resist walking away and letting the strike go ahead. 

It was a political mistake. It will hurt Harris. They're running out of time to correct that mistake.

