Joe Biden
Stuart Varney: Biden's presidency was a failure and his approval rating proves it

Biden's collapsing approval is a 'sad ending' to his presidency, Varney says

'Varney & Co.' host Stuart Varney discusses Biden's approval rating crumbling as he exits office.

Stuart Varney: Biden's presidency was a failure

'Varney & Co.' host Stuart Varney discusses Biden's approval rating crumbling as he exits office. 

During his ‘My Take’ Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Biden's record-low approval ratings days before he exits office.

PRESIDENT BIDEN'S FAREWELL LETTER: READ HERE

Stuart Varney: President Biden looked to the future. He doesn't like what he sees. His farewell speech last night had a dark tone.

Biden speaks to reporters at White House

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media on the federal response to the Los Angeles wildfires at the White House on January 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. The wildfires in the Los Angeles area have killed at least five p (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images / Getty Images)

It was a warning. When he first took office, all the talk was about possibilities. As he leaves the stage, it’s all about the dangers he sees ahead.

Economist Brian Wesbury discusses the total cost of the Biden administration's student loan handout on 'Varney & Co.' video

Economist reveals the impact of Biden's student loan handout

Economist Brian Wesbury discusses the total cost of the Biden administration's student loan handout on 'Varney & Co.'

He zeroed in on the tech billionaires who are very close to Donald Trump. They will take prime seating at the inauguration. Elon Musk is virtually the co-president. Just about every tech leader has paid tribute at Mar-a-Lago.

MARK ZUCKERBERG VISITS TRUMP AT MAR-A-LAGO, REPORTEDLY ‘WANTS TO SUPPORT THE NATIONAL RENEWAL’

But to Biden, they are an oligarchy. A ‘tech industrial complex’ that he says "threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms."  These are the people who have given America world-wide technology leadership, but Biden sees them as "robber barons."

Split image of Zuckerberg and Trump

Mark Zuckerberg visited Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, on Wednesday. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

He sees threats everywhere: A.I. brings "new threats to our rights, our way of life."

UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz on America's A.I. leadership and his expectations for Big Tech earnings. video

US can 'ill afford' this on AI, says market expert

UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz on America's A.I. leadership and his expectations for Big Tech earnings.

The free press is "crumbling," he says, and social media companies carry some of the blame. That’s a thinly veiled hit on Mark Zuckerberg who has ended fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram.

ELON MUSK APPLAUDS ZUCKERBERG'S MOVE ENDING FACT-CHEKING ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM

Talk about dark, he says "the truth is smothered by lies told for power and profit."

Trump Mar-a-Lago presser

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 07, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last night, we heard 18 minutes of warnings about Donald Trump, who he did not mention even once. He had a parting shot for Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat who pushed  him out of the race: he didn't name her, but Biden wants to ban members of congress from trading stocks: Pelosi's family made a lot of money trading stocks.

'Making Money' host Charles Payne argues daily trading by members of Congress destroys the notion of fairness. video

Charles Payne: America is united in banning Congress from trading stocks

'Making Money' host Charles Payne argues daily trading by members of Congress destroys the notion of fairness.

He is leaving as a deeply unpopular president. CNN puts his approval rating at just 36%. 61% consider Biden's presidency a failure.

Hunter Biden Jill Biden

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, leaves federal court with First Lady Jill Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden on June 11, 2024, in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

There’s 4 days left. He still has time to pardon members of his family. He could still become even more unpopular.

It is a sad ending. 

