Stuart Varney: Biden's presidency was a failure and his approval rating proves it

During his ‘My Take’ Thursday, " Varney & Co. " host Stuart Varney discussed Biden's record-low approval ratings days before he exits office.

Stuart Varney: President Biden looked to the future. He doesn't like what he sees. His farewell speech last night had a dark tone.

It was a warning. When he first took office, all the talk was about possibilities. As he leaves the stage, it’s all about the dangers he sees ahead.

He zeroed in on the tech billionaires who are very close to Donald Trump. They will take prime seating at the inauguration. Elon Musk is virtually the co-president. Just about every tech leader has paid tribute at Mar-a-Lago.

But to Biden, they are an oligarchy. A ‘tech industrial complex’ that he says "threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms." These are the people who have given America world-wide technology leadership, but Biden sees them as "robber barons."

He sees threats everywhere: A.I. brings "new threats to our rights, our way of life."

The free press is "crumbling," he says, and social media companies carry some of the blame. That’s a thinly veiled hit on Mark Zuckerberg who has ended fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram.

Talk about dark, he says "the truth is smothered by lies told for power and profit."

Last night, we heard 18 minutes of warnings about Donald Trump, who he did not mention even once. He had a parting shot for Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat who pushed him out of the race: he didn't name her, but Biden wants to ban members of congress from trading stocks: Pelosi's family made a lot of money trading stocks.

He is leaving as a deeply unpopular president. CNN puts his approval rating at just 36%. 61% consider Biden's presidency a failure.

There’s 4 days left. He still has time to pardon members of his family. He could still become even more unpopular.

It is a sad ending.

