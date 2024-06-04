Stuart Varney: Biden is relying on fear, anger, and Trump hatred to keep his presidency

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued President Biden is attacking Trump as a "convicted felon" because he has no political achievements to run on as inflation, the border and crime remain issues.

STUART VARNEY: President Biden slipped into a very wealthy town on Monday looking for campaign money.

We don't know how much he raised in Greenwich, Connecticut, but we do know a lot more about where his campaign is going.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN POUNCES ON TRUMP'S CRIMINAL TRIAL VERDICT: ‘NO ONE IS ABOVER THE LAW’

He's going full-on Trump as "convicted felon." It's personal. He calls his challenger "unhinged."

He says Trump has been driven crazy by his loss in 2020.

He's relying on fear, anger and a big dose of Trump hatred, to keep his presidency.

In any normal election year, with 5 months to go to the vote, a sitting president would hype any and all successes.

TRUMP RAILS AGAINST ‘RIGGED’ CONVICTION AS CAMPAIGN RAKES IN DONATIONS AFTER GUILTY VERDICT

Biden has a hard time with that. Inflation, the border, crime, foreign wars. Not going his way.

So, Biden seizes on the guilty verdicts.

The legal attack on his opponent delivered the required result. That was his strategy all along.

Smother Trump with lawfare. Make sure he's convicted, and then run against him as a "convicted felon."

The president used that expression for the first time last night. It won't be the last.

This is a role of the dice, a gamble.

TRUMP CONVICTION WILL KICK OFF 'WAR OF WEAPONIZATION' OF US JUSTICE SYSTEM, WARNS ALAN DERSHOWITZ

When you've got nothing on the issues, and you rely on Trump hatred, your campaign is not in a good place.

Last item. A CBS poll finds almost 75% of Republicans and 40% of Independents have less confidence in the justice system following the guilty verdicts.

It is hard to convince these voters that Trump, the convicted felon, got a fair trial.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE