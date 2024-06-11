Stuart Varney: Biden better pay attention to Europe's election 'shock'

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed whether the conservative surge in Europe's elections is a bad omen for Biden, arguing the same issues will be front and center in the presidential debates and U.S. election in November.

STUART VARNEY: Voters in Europe have had it with mass migration and environmental extremism.

It's the same here.

The polls show Americans are angry about our open border, and they are not really happy with Biden’s Green New Deal either.

These issues will be front and center in the presidential debates and the election on November 5th.

Control of the White House may shift because of these issues. Power has already shifted in Europe.

150 million voters across 27 countries turned out this past weekend and the results were a shock.

Few expected the surge in anti-green and anti-immigration policies.

In Germany, the Green Party lost half its seats. It received 3 million fewer votes than in 2019.

No surprise, German industry has been crippled by environmental rules. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party came in third.

It was beaten by a party called Alternatives for Germany which vigorously opposes mass migration.

In France, Marine Le Pen's conservative National Rally Party took 30% of the vote, double the vote for President Macron's party.

National Rally is anti-immigration. They don't like their porous border.

Macron was so shocked, he dissolved parliament and called a snap election.

The 27 countries in the European Union have voted for a new parliament.

It will lay down new rules on the environment and migration. Across the board, Europeans signaled their frustration.

Take note, President Biden, because they are frustrated by the same policies being pursued here.

It’s strange to see Europeans leading the way. They lag in just about everything else.

But after years of crushing environmental rules and an invasion of migrants, they've seen the light.

They are headed in a new direction. I think we are, too.

