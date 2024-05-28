Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset.

Stuart Varney: Baby boomers are now the targets of the socialists

Boomers may need an 'army of estate tax lawyers' to keep what they've worked for, Varney argues

During his "My Take," on Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed why baby boomers, the wealthiest generation, are holding onto tens of trillions while younger generations struggle with inflation and higher interest rates.

STUART VARNEY: If you were born between 1946 and 1964 you are a baby boomer

Huge increases in the value of homes and stocks have made you the wealthiest generation in history. 

BABY BOOMERS ARE BECOMING WEALTHIER, WHILE YOUNGER GENERATIONS LAG BEHIND, FED REPORT FINDS

What are you going to do with the money?

US hundred dollar bills on table

Americans over the age of 55 own 72% of the nation's wealth as of 2023 Q3, according to the Federal Reserve. (Matias Baglietto/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The news here is that, unlike previous retiring generations, you're not spending it.  

In the 1990s, people 65 to 74 spent 10% more than they took in, says The Economist.

By 2015, boomers had quit spending and were saving 1% of what they took in. 

GEN Z GETS WAKE-UP CALL ON HOW THE ‘REAL WORLD’ WORKS: ‘SUCCESS ISN’T HANDED TO YOU'

This matters because this generation is 20% of the adult population and owns 52% of the wealth.

We're talking tens of trillions here and the boomers are holding on to it. Why?

Because we are living longer and need security in retirement.

We are delaying retirement so we're accumulating more.

Our children and grandchildren are struggling with inflation and high interest rates. 

They need the inheritance. They don't want us to fritter it away. 

GEN X ADVISED TO 'STOP SPENDING' DUE TO LARGEST WEALTH GAP OF ANY GENERATION

Watch out, the left has taken notice. The socialists are eager to tap into this vast store of wealth. 

No, they're not tapping into it, they want to take it. Wealth inequality is the new rallying cry of jealousy. 

They're trying a wealth tax where they just take a chunk of your money every year. 

They want higher capital gains taxes to take more off you when you make a profit. 

Of course, they want to raise estate taxes, so you can't pass it all on to your struggling children.

FIDELITY REVEALS HOW MUCH MONEY YOU NEED TO RETIRE FOR THE LIFESTYLE 'YOU'RE HOPING FOR'

Wealthy boomers are now a target. They could, of course, start spending the money. 

If not, you will need an army of estate tax lawyers to keep what you've worked for.

