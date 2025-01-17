Stuart Varney: America's tech titans jumped on the Trump train

During his "My Take," Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney celebrated his 15th year on FOX Business by discussing the profound effect American built technology companies have had on society.

STUART VARNEY: "Varney & Co." has been on the air for 15 years. One story stands out. The growing dominance of America's technology companies.

They are the crown jewels of American business and we've covered their rise.

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook. We started calling them simply "Big Tech." Later they were joined by Nvidia and Tesla and became the "Magnificent Seven."

They came to dominate the emerging digital age and everyone knew it. The money poured into their stock. They became trillion-dollar companies. Everyone benefited.

Have you checked your 401(k)? Big Tech made your retirement more comfortable.

The Europeans, hopelessly outmatched, were reduced to whining from the sidelines.

They don't have dynamic tech companies of their own, so they just fined our guys billions of dollars, and pretended they were imposing some kind of economic justice.

China is coming on strong, but if Trump cuts off their access to American tech ideas, they will struggle.

The growing wealth of American tech has translated into political power. They used to support Democrats, but they've seen the light.

They know monumental change is coming, and they've jumped on board to ride Trump's train.

Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and, of course, Elon Musk, will all be seated prominently at the inauguration.

They are using their expertise, and their money, to shape Trump's policies. Why are we surprised that the most successful businesses want to influence our economic future?

Fifteen years ago, this was all just the beginning. It was tailor-made for us.

We wanted to create a business show that wasn't bogged down with the Fed, earnings per share, or any other jargon that bores most people to death.

The rise of Big Tech allowed us to reach a much broader audience, because everyone knew what we were talking about.

It’s been great having you along for the ride, and by the way, we're not done yet.

