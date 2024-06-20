Stuart Varney: American voters are not intimidated by 'climate warriors'

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Stonehenge being desecrated by climate vandals, arguing this kind of activism will not intimidate "angry" American voters.

STUART VARNEY: Stonehenge in Southern England is 4,500 years old. It's an engineering marvel.

Nobody knows how they moved those 13-ton blocks of stone in place.

On the summer solstice, the sun rises precisely between two key stones to throw its light into the very center of the circle.

It is Britain's iconic monument.

This week Stonehenge was vandalized by the climate group "Just Stop Oil." They sprayed orange paint on the stones.

They demand a rapid phase out of all fossil fuels by 2030. Two arrests were made; a 21-year-old, and a 73-year-old.

When I saw this, I was angry. I want these people thrown in prison.

More importantly, I want their cause exposed for the nonsense it is.

Phase out all fossil fuels by 2030? Ridiculous. This vandalism cuts support for the whole climate agenda.

Across Europe, climate warriors, if that's what you want to call them, have thrown paint and soup on the Mona Lisa and Van Gogh's "Sunflowers."

They dumped charcoal into Rome's famous Trevi Fountain, and glued their hands on works of art in museums.

This is not popular, except perhaps in the most extreme climate circles. It's already affecting the vote.

In this month’s elections for the European Parliament, the Green parties were the biggest losers.

In Germany, the greens lost half their seats, and all across the continent, environmental rules are being rolled back.

Here in America, climate change comes in 9th on the list of important issues to voters.

If these climate vandals think they're going to raise our consciousness, they'd better think again.

Voters are not intimidated. They're angry. They are expressing their opinion at the ballot box.

