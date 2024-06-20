Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS
Published | Updated

Stuart Varney: American voters are not intimidated by 'climate warriors'

Stonehenge climate vandals should be thrown in prison, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney reacts to climate activists spraying the Stonehedge landmark with orange powder to protest fossil fuels in the U.K. video

Stuart Varney: American voters are not intimidated by climate warriors

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney reacts to climate activists spraying the Stonehedge landmark with orange powder to protest fossil fuels in the U.K.

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney reacted to Stonehenge being desecrated by climate vandals, arguing this kind of activism will not intimidate "angry" American voters.

STUART VARNEY: Stonehenge in Southern England is 4,500 years old. It's an engineering marvel. 

Nobody knows how they moved those 13-ton blocks of stone in place. 

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS SPRAY STONEHENGE WITH ORANGE POWDER, DEMANDING END TO FOSSIL FUELS IN UK

On the summer solstice, the sun rises precisely between two key stones to throw its light into the very center of the circle.

Stonehenge orange powder Wiltshire Britain

Environmental protesters spray Stonehenge with orange powder paint, in Wiltshire, Britain, June 19, 2024.

It is Britain's iconic monument.

This week Stonehenge was vandalized by the climate group "Just Stop Oil."  They sprayed orange paint on the stones.

They demand a rapid phase out of all fossil fuels by 2030. Two arrests were made; a 21-year-old, and a 73-year-old.

BIDEN DOUBLES DOWN ON HIS ‘WAR ON FOSSIL FUELS’ FOR EARTH DAY

When I saw this, I was angry. I want these people thrown in prison. 

More importantly, I want their cause exposed for the nonsense it is. 

Phase out all fossil fuels by 2030? Ridiculous. This vandalism cuts support for the whole climate agenda

Mona Lisa vandalism

Environmental activists from the collective dubbed "Riposte Alimentaire" hurl soup at Leonardo Da Vincis "Mona Lisa" painting, at the Louvre Museum in Paris, on January 28, 2024. 

Across Europe, climate warriors, if that's what you want to call them, have thrown paint and soup on the Mona Lisa and Van Gogh's "Sunflowers." 

They dumped charcoal into Rome's famous Trevi Fountain, and glued their hands on works of art in museums. 

This is not popular, except perhaps in the most extreme climate circles. It's already affecting the vote. 

EUROPEAN VOTERS REJECT SOCIALISM, FAR-LEFT POLICIES IN EU PARLIAMENT ELECTIONS

In this month’s elections for the European Parliament, the Green parties were the biggest losers. 

In Germany, the greens lost half their seats, and all across the continent, environmental rules are being rolled back. 

Here in America, climate change comes in 9th on the list of important issues to voters.

close
Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., discusses whether Biden should strike Irans oil fields in response to attacks on U.S. soldiers on Varney & Co. video

Bidens climate agenda is mucking up foreign policy around the globe: Rep. Mike Waltz

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., discusses whether Biden should strike Irans oil fields in response to attacks on U.S. soldiers on Varney & Co.

If these climate vandals think they're going to raise our consciousness, they'd better think again.

Voters are not intimidated. They're angry. They are expressing their opinion at the ballot box.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE