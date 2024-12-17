Stuart Varney: America is getting a glimpse of Trump's 'live-action presidency'

During his ‘My Take’ Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney compared Trump's first post-election news conference to Biden's last four years in the spotlight, arguing the president-elect was transparent and talked about every issue, whereas Biden avoided public appearances ‘like the plague.’

Stuart Varney: America is getting a look at a live-action presidency. We're not used to this.

Joe Biden avoided public appearances like the plague. Donald Trump is going the other way, big time.

STUART VARNEY: IGNORE TRUMP AT YOUR PERIL, VOTERS ARE READY FOR CHANGE

At his press conference Monday, he answered 3 dozen questions in 70 minutes. Just about every issue was covered, and the president-elect showed he knows what's going on in government.

He's not happy with Joe Biden selling off steel for the wall for pennies on the dollar, and he's not happy with Biden allowing federal workers to work from home until 2029.

He's got an opinion or a policy on just about everything, and he lets it all pour out. What a change from his first term. As he said, this time around, everybody wants to be my friend.

Just about every Big Tech CEO has made the trek to Mar-a-Lago. They want to influence his thinking on A.I., on crypto, and antitrust. They're giving him money.

Ken Griffin, who runs the Citadel financial empire, became the latest billionaire to donate $1 million for the inauguration.

Masayoshi Son, the CEO of SoftBank, pledged $100 billion for investments in the U.S. Trump immediately tried to push him to $200 billion.

He met TikTok’s chief. Policy is being worked out. The ban or sale of TikTok comes up on January 19th.

TIKTOK CALLS ON SUPREME COURT TO ISSUE ORDER TO BLOCK POTENTIAL US BAN OF POPULAR APP

Today, the DOGE caucus meets: they have a plan for re-shaping the whole government.

Jeff Bezos will be arriving at Mar-a-Lago soon. What can Amazon do for Trump, and what can Trump do for Amazon.

This is all so different. Donald Trump seems driven. You couldn't say that about Joe Biden. Trump puts everything out there, for all to see. You couldn't say that about Biden.

Trump is clear about policy. You couldn't say that about Kamala Harris.

Above all, Trump is doing it. Constant directed energy, an activist president-elect. So far, the public likes what it sees.

