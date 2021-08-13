Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media

Stephen Miller calls out Secretary Mayorkas for allegedly lying to Congress repeatedly

Miller blasts Mayorkas for lying 'in every single appearance he's had thus far' on 'Kudlow'

close
Former senior White House official reacts to leaked audio footage of Secretary Mayorkas on 'Kudlow.' video

Secretary Mayorkas lied to Congress repeatedly: Stephen Miller

Former senior White House official reacts to leaked audio footage of Secretary Mayorkas on 'Kudlow.'

Stephen Miller joined ‘Kudlow’ to weigh in on the crisis at the southern border and react to leaked audio from Secretary Mayorkas.

STEPHEN MILLER: I'll be brutally honest. Secretary Mayorkas lied to Congress not once, but repeatedly in every single appearance he's had thus far. His statement that the border is closed. His statement just referenced there about humane and orderly migration were lies – absolute, direct, straightforward lies – spoken to members of both parties. The border agents on the ground knew they were lies. The ICE officers in the field knew they were lies. And the American people watching it with their own eyes, including those living in border communities, of course, knew they were lies.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Former senior White House official weighs in on the border crisis on 'Kudlow.' video

Stephen Miller blasts Biden admin's response to border crisis

Former senior White House official weighs in on the border crisis on 'Kudlow.'