Stephen Miller calls out Secretary Mayorkas for allegedly lying to Congress repeatedly

Stephen Miller joined ‘Kudlow’ to weigh in on the crisis at the southern border and react to leaked audio from Secretary Mayorkas.

STEPHEN MILLER: I'll be brutally honest. Secretary Mayorkas lied to Congress not once, but repeatedly in every single appearance he's had thus far. His statement that the border is closed. His statement just referenced there about humane and orderly migration were lies – absolute, direct, straightforward lies – spoken to members of both parties. The border agents on the ground knew they were lies. The ICE officers in the field knew they were lies. And the American people watching it with their own eyes, including those living in border communities, of course, knew they were lies.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: