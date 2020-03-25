During coronavirus, Stephen Colbert set to broadcast from home

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is the latest late-night show to resume production remotely and will start airing on Monday, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.

"Hey everybody! I’m staying at home and so is everybody who works for me, but thanks to some amazing work by my staff and the CBS broadcasting folks, we will be back on Monday with new Late Shows," Colbert tweeted on Wednesday. "Until then-Stay Strong!"

CBS has uploaded short video snippets of Colbert performing daily tasks while he has been home during the coronavirus pandemic on YouTube. The videos have racked up more than 8 million views.

Colbert’s return will air before a prime-time special and fundraiser hosted by “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Competing late-night shows such as ABC's “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and NBC's “Late Night With Seth Meyers” have been posting segments online as well, but they do not have confirmed return dates thus far.

Colbert’s show joins the list of resumed productions, such as NBC's “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Comedy Central's “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” TBS' “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and “Conan” and HBO's “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” and “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

