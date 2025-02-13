State Department omits 'armored Tesla' mention from 2025 budget procurement

As Tesla, SpaceX and now Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader Elon Musk has faced recent criticism for his role in the Trump administration, one of his top-earning companies seems to have been scrubbed from the State Department’s budget forecast.

The State Department released an updated version of its "Procurement Forecast Fiscal Year 2025" this week, noting that there’s a "new" requirement for "armored electric vehicles" set to receive between $100 million to $500 million in investments.

Multiple news organizations have reported that a December version of the document had the line item listed as "armored Teslas," valued at $400 million with a five-year contract. That requirement description has since been changed.

The original line item additionally did not specify what kind of armored Tesla models would be purchased.

In response to the news, Musk posted on X Thursday: "I’m pretty sure Tesla isn’t getting $400M. No one mentioned it to me, at least."

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the original generic entry should have read "electric vehicle manufacturer," and that no government contract has been awarded to Tesla or any other automaker.

The spokesperson also said that the previous administration asked the State Department to explore interest from private companies to produce armored electric vehicles. In response to that request, a public request for information was issued to solicit interest and they received notice from only one company at that time.

As a next step in that process, the State Department spokesperson added that official solicitation would be sent out to automakers for bidding. However, the solicitation is "on hold and there are no current plans to issue it."

According to its website, the State Department forecast is updated annually in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

Democratic Party leaders have launched profanity-laced attacks against Musk and his actions under the DOGE chair title. The budget-slashing department has targeted multiple federal agencies within the first two months of President Donald Trump taking office, including the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said, "Elon Musk is a Nazi nepo baby, a godless lawless billionaire, who no one elected," at a rally outside the Treasury Department, where protesters were speaking out against DOGE.

"Elon, this is the American people. This is not your trashy Cybertruck that you can just dismantle, pick apart, and sell the pieces of," she continued.

"We are gonna be in your face, we are gonna be on your a--es, and we are going to make sure you understand what democracy looks like, and this ain’t it," Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said at the same rally.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was also in attendance and told the crowd that Musk's DOGE efforts are "taking away everything we have."

On Wednesday, Musk visited the Oval Office to speak with members of the press and answer questions around DOGE, where he reiterated his belief that it’s not "optional" but "essential" to cut federal spending.

Fox News’ Deirdre Heavey contributed to this report.