'Star Wars' may break the internet Friday when 'The Mandalorian' trailer hits

The Internet may break on Friday. Why? The first 'trailer for the first live-action "Star Wars" TV series is dropping - and there will be a force with it.

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” Disney’s newest entry into the iconic sci-fi property based on past experiences just might set a new YouTube record for views. Three of the "Star Wars" movies rank in the top 20 most-watched "previews" in 24 hours reaching more than 330 million viewers. Also, "The Mandalorian" is the flagship franchise for its new streaming service Disney+.

The Mandalorian,” will “follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic," according to StarWars.com

“The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order,” the website explains.

"The Mandalorian trailer finally dropping this weekend we hype!!" tweeted one of many Star Wars fans sharing their enthusiasm online.

The series stars Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian and features Nick Nolte and Carl Wheaters of "Rocky" fame.

Star Wars fans can look for new characters in this much-anticipated trailer, “Disney+ is emerging and there's an opportunity to tell a story that's bigger than television, but you don't have the same expectations that a big holiday release has, which to me isn't that type of Star Wars that comes out of me,” Favreau, who is also lead writer on the series shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “The type of Star Wars that I'm inspired to tell is a smaller thing with new characters.”

While the new trailer is set to debut at Disney’s D23 Expo fan convention and online on Friday, the actual series will not be available to fans of the force until November 23rd. The Disney+ service launches 11 days before. But it will be a full fall for "Star Wars" fans as the next feature film -- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is due in theaters this December and its trailer could be released soon.