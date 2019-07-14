'Spider-Man' lands on top again, beating out new releases 'Crawl,' 'Stuber'

article

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" swung to the top for its second weekend in theaters.

The Marvel film spent another weekend at No. 1, raking in $45.3 million to bring its domestic total to $274.5 million. "Toy Story 4" trailed behind, bringing in $20.7 million in its fourth weekend in theaters.

The success of "Far From Home" comes after it dominated the box office during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. “Far From Home,” the first Marvel movie after “Avengers: Endgame,” brought in $39.3 million during its debut, setting the record for best Tuesday opening day for any movie.

While "Far From Home" and "Toy Story 4" celebrated another successful weekend, newcomers struggled to gain traction among theatergoers.

"Crawl," a thriller from Paramount Pictures, debuted in third with an estimated $12 million.

And "Stuber" got off to a bumpy start as well with an estimated $8 million from over 3,000 North American locations. The R-rated Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista film cost a reported $16 million to produce. It's the latest Fox film to be released by Disney.

Ticket sales are down from last year by over 8 percent, Variety reported, but that statistic could change due to big releases, including "The Lion King," in the upcoming months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.