Sen Ted Cruz: Biden classified docs scandal a 'pile of incompetence atop of incompetence, atop of sloppiness'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tx, criticized President Joe Biden for his alleged mishandling of classified documents Monday on Fox Business's "The Bottom Line" Monday.

"You know it really is remarkable," Cruz said of Biden's classified documents scandal.

"It's just a pile of incompetence on top of incompetence on top of sloppiness on top of irresponsibility," Cruz said.

Classified documents were first discovered by Biden's lawyer's at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. in November. Since then, various batches of classified documents have been found at Biden's residencies.

The Department of Justice's handling of Biden's classified document scandal has been juxtaposed by conservatives to its handling of Trump's. Some argue there has been a double standard in the pace and intensity of the investigations.

"To use Biden's word when he was so happy to be throwing rocks at Donald Trump and saying how irresponsible it is, it's a little bit amazing that it seems every day they find more and more and more classified documents. It makes you wonder where it's coming next, and the latest development you were just talking about that some of these documents are from his Senate tenure, I find really astonishing," Cruz said.

"I've been in the Senate 10 years. 100% of the classified documents I have ever read have been in the skiff in the basement of the Capitol, as you were just noting a minute ago, you check in your phone, you check in your airpods, you check in your FitBit, you go in with no electronics," Cruz said.

"You read them in the room, and you leave the documents there. I don't know how the hell he got 'em out of there," Cruz remarked.

"It raises serious questions and it calls for a whole lot more investigation," Cruz said.

Robert Hur, a Trump appointee who was unanimously approved by the Senate in 2018, was assigned as special counsel to investigate the matter.

Biden has come under intense criticism for his mishandling of classified documents and his cavalier response to questions from the press. Last week, Biden said he had "no regrets" about the classified documents.