‘Selling Sunset’s’ Jason Oppenheim thinks NFL players make 'great' real estate agents. Here’s why

The NFL’s 2024 season kickoff and newest installment of real estate reality show "Selling Sunset" have more in common than you might think.

Jason Oppenheim, the founder, president, owner and broker of the Oppenheim Group, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that he hired former All-Pro and Super Bowl champion Todd Lyght, and has an open invitation out to the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers for when he retires.

"I am probably biased, but I think it's fun. I think it's great. I think it's good for real estate," Oppenheim said.

"I was a huge fan of [Lyght] because I love the Rams. It's my dad's favorite team. I followed him throughout his career in the late 90s, early 2000s, so we're excited to have him on board in the Newport Beach office," he added. "He knows a lot of retired players, active players, so I think he's going to help us as we move into the sports arena."

Real estate has become a popular industry for former athletes to lean into – especially those in the NFL – offering a workplace combining industry connections with new career skills and opportunities.

Now in its eighth season and reigning as Netflix’s No. 1 unscripted show in the world, "Selling Sunset" also shows audiences of all demographics just how profitable becoming a real estate agent in California can be.

And in Oppenheim’s eyes, Rodgers would make a great addition to the O-Group team when his time on the field comes to an end.

"In terms of ‘why Aaron Rodgers,’ one, he's a legend, let's just be honest. One of the probably top five quarterbacks of all time. But more importantly, he went to UC Berkeley and I went to UC Berkeley," he started to explain.

"Aaron gave us the best years we've had in decades… I mean, obviously it's in jest. I think Aaron Rodgers has a lot more to do when he retires than work at the Oppenheim Group," Oppenheim added. "But he can at least stop by the office and say hi."

Despite whether the current New York Jets quarterback will entertain a post-sports career at the famous brokerage, Oppenheim believes the fusion of celebrity and real estate can offer wider inspiration for those looking to take on a new game.

"I think it's an unbelievable profession, and I like the fact that 'Selling Sunset' encourages people to look into the possibility of getting into real estate, not just as a real estate agent. I think the real value in turning people on to real estate is that they can become investors... a lot of wealth is created in real estate," the O-Group leader said.

"If you can do well in real estate and if you're ambitious and hardworking and don't go into it unrealistically, thinking it's like ‘Selling Sunset,’ I think you can be really happy. I certainly am."