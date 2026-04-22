Seattle could lose hundreds of millions in tax revenue as Starbucks expands in Tennessee

Seattle could lose hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue as Starbucks expands operations in Tennessee, a local outlet estimates.

Fox 13 Seattle reported Tuesday that the Emerald City "could lose up to $750 million in tax revenue in the coming years as Starbucks expands in Tennessee instead of Washington."

In a press release Tuesday, Starbucks announced it will invest $100 million and bring 2,000 new jobs to Nashville.

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"Starbucks has major plans for its newest business location, where it will employ up to 2,000 people over the next several years to serve in a variety of corporate-related operations," the announcement said.

"The Nashville office will directly support continued coffeehouse expansion and rising customer demand, particularly in the southeastern U.S., while working closely with the company’s global headquarters in Seattle."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee welcomed the announcement Tuesday, writing in a post on X , "​​Great to welcome @Starbucks’ continued investment in TN as it establishes its new Southeastern hub in Music City.

"This iconic global company’s $100 million investment — a testament to our strong economy & unmatched workforce — will create 2,000 new jobs for Tennesseans."

Fox 13 Seattle called Lee’s attitude "sharply different from Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson when she encouraged a crowd to boycott the company shortly after she was elected mayor," noting that Wilson’s remarks were given to a crowd during a Starbucks union workers rally in November.

"I am not buying Starbucks, and you should not too," Wilson said.

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In a statement to Fox 13 Seattle, Wilson said, "Starbucks is a core part of Seattle’s identity. We’re proud to be home to its first store, its headquarters and so many of the workers who make the company what it is. We’re focused on maintaining a strong partnership with leadership and with employees, so Starbucks continues to succeed in the city where it all began."

The Tax Foundation ranked Washington state sixth overall in the nation for doing business in its 2014 State Business Tax Climate Index.

In 2026, the Tax Foundation ranked the state as 45th overall.

In March, Washington state Democrats passed the "millionaires tax," which Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson signed March 30.

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The "millionaires tax" is the state's first-ever income tax, supported by progressives and socialists and opposed by conservatives. The Wall Street Journal editorial board called it a "con" after its passage that will "inevitably capture the middle class."

It will impose a 9.9% income tax on households earning more than $1 million each year. The tax applies to any money earned after the first $1 million of someone's annual income. It will take effect Jan. 1, 2028, with the first payments due in April 2029, KOMO News reported.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Starbucks and Wilson for comment but did not immediately receive responses.